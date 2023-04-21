This October, Steven Spielberg’s seminal classic Jurassic Park is coming to arenas across the UK accompanied by a live orchestra.

God creates dinosaurs. God destroys dinosaurs. God creates man. Man creates dinosaur movies and then turns them into a concert. Do we have that right?

In a unique cinema experience, the film will be played on big screens in Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and more, while a full orchestra performs the soundtrack live on stage.

The legendary music of Jurassic Park was of course written by John Williams, the composer also responsible for the Jaws, E.T., Harry Potter, and Star Wars scores. His work will now be taken on by one of the UK’s top symphonic ensembles, the Hallé Orchestra, for five shows this autumn.

It promises to be a roaring good time, but for those aren’t familiar with this ground-shaking movie, the plot follows the story of a group of scientists who are invited to the fictional island of Isla Nublar by businessman John Hammond (Richard Attenborough). Once the scientists, Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) arrive, they discover that Hammond has created a theme park with dozens of newly resurrected dinosaurs.

Based on the novel of the same name, Jurassic Park came out in 1993 and was an instant success, becoming the highest-grossing film ever at that time thanks to making $914 million at the box office. With stunning visual effects that still hold up today, the movie won three Academy Awards for its technical achievements and still remains one of the biggest blockbuster films of all time.

In the years since, Jurassic Park has produced five sequels including a reboot series in 2015. Whether you like the sequels or not, nothing can ever compare to the sheer majesty of that original film.

So, whether you're as old as the dinosaurs on screen or a new hatchling to the world of Jurassic Park, this live concert is for you. Here’s what you need to know about tickets.

Where to see Jurassic Park 30th anniversary concert in the UK 2023

The Jurassic Park tour is kicking off on 18th October at Manchester's AO Arena. Then it’s stomping over to Birmingham, Leeds, and Nottingham before finishing off in the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena at the end of the month. Here’s the full list of dates and venues.

How to get tickets to Jurassic Park 30th anniversary concert 2023

Pre-sale for the Jurassic Park 30th anniversary concert began on Thursday 20th April at 10am. But don’t worry, if you missed the pre-sale, life finds a way and so do the RadioTimes.com team.

You can also grab a general sale ticket, which go live today at 10am (Friday 21st April).

