ITV’s Loose Women announces first-ever live tour – how to get tickets today
Get ready for gossip, gabs and gibes. This autumn, 16 of TV’s loosest women are coming to a venue near you. That’s right – Loose Women Live is coming to the UK with tickets on sale now. Here’s what you need to know.
Don’t loose your mind! This autumn, ITV’s longest-running panel show Loose Women is going on tour. 16 panellists are coming to 16 venues across the UK armed with their hottest takes and harshest opinions on the world today.
The likes of Kaye Adams, Janet Street-Porter and Dame Kelly Holmes are asking audiences to “come and let loose” with them, as they head to major UK venues this September. The women will be sharing their stories in London, Liverpool, Cardiff and more and are sure to be bringing plenty of attitude to the table, so don’t miss out!
This will be a first for the panel show, with editor Sally Shelford saying: "We’re delighted the show is hitting the road for the first time with Loose Women Live!
"Having a live audience is such an important part of Loose Women and we can’t wait to be able to bring the show directly to our viewers in this way.”
With 27 seasons under its belt, Loose Women has been a core part of ITV since 1999. The original presenters, Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha, are still part of the show now and have seen over 50 panellists come and go with many a controversial view or strong statement.
Some of the series’s most shocking moments have included spats, walkouts, falling off desks and plenty of innuendos. In short, there’s never a dull moment, which is probably why the series has a weekly reach of 2.9 million.
So now, instead of tuning in on a weekday, you can grab yourself a front row seat for all the drama this autumn when the women go on tour.
Buy Loose Women tickets at Ticketmaster
Loose Women UK tour 2023: what are the UK dates and venues?
The Loose Women live tour will be heading to 16 venues up and down the UK, including the London Palladium, Manchester Opera House and St David’s Hall in Cardiff.
The tour will start on 1st September and run until the end of the month, finishing in the Southend Cliffs Pavillion in Southend-on-Sea. Here’s the full list of dates.
- 1st September 2023 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham
- 2nd September 2023 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff
- 3rd September 2023 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
- 6th September 2023 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle Upon Tyne
- 7th September 2023 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
- 8th September 2023 – Opera House, Manchester
- 9th September 2023 – Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow
- 14th September 2023 – Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall, Sheffield
- 15th September 2023 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
- 16th September 2023 – Regent Theatre, Ipswich
- 18th September 2023 – London Palladium, London
- 21st September 2023 – Bath Forum, Bath
- 23rd September 2023 – Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth
- 24th September 2023 – Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
- 25th September 2023 – New Theatre, Oxford
- 27th September 2023 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea
Who is on the panel for the Loose Women UK tour 2023?
Out of the full 21-woman cast currently working on Loose Women, 16 of them will be going on tour. And with a variety of views, life experiences and places on the political spectrum, this list is guaranteed to entertain you with their judgements on society. Here’s the full list of panellists going on tour:
- Brenda Edwards
- Charlene White
- Christine Lampard
- Dame Kelly Holmes
- Denise Welch
- Frankie Bridge
- Gloria Hunniford
- Jane Moore
- Janet Street-Porter
- Judi Love
- Katie Piper
- Kaye Adams
- Kelle Bryan
- Linda Robson
- Nadia Sawalha
- Sunetra Sarker

Loose Women UK tour 2023: when do tickets go on sale?
Pre-sale tickets for the Loose Women tour are on sale now (Wednesday 19th April), having gone live at 10am for O2 Priority customers. A second pre-sale will then begin on Thursday 20th April for Live Nation and Ticketmaster members, followed by general sale on Friday 21st April at 10am.
If you’re worried about getting a seat at the table, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

