The likes of Kaye Adams, Janet Street-Porter and Dame Kelly Holmes are asking audiences to “come and let loose” with them, as they head to major UK venues this September. The women will be sharing their stories in London, Liverpool, Cardiff and more and are sure to be bringing plenty of attitude to the table, so don’t miss out!

Don’t loose your mind! This autumn, ITV’s longest-running panel show Loose Women is going on tour. 16 panellists are coming to 16 venues across the UK armed with their hottest takes and harshest opinions on the world today.

This will be a first for the panel show, with editor Sally Shelford saying: "We’re delighted the show is hitting the road for the first time with Loose Women Live!

"Having a live audience is such an important part of Loose Women and we can’t wait to be able to bring the show directly to our viewers in this way.”

With 27 seasons under its belt, Loose Women has been a core part of ITV since 1999. The original presenters, Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha, are still part of the show now and have seen over 50 panellists come and go with many a controversial view or strong statement.

Some of the series’s most shocking moments have included spats, walkouts, falling off desks and plenty of innuendos. In short, there’s never a dull moment, which is probably why the series has a weekly reach of 2.9 million.

So now, instead of tuning in on a weekday, you can grab yourself a front row seat for all the drama this autumn when the women go on tour.

The Loose Women live tour will be heading to 16 venues up and down the UK, including the London Palladium, Manchester Opera House and St David’s Hall in Cardiff.

The tour will start on 1st September and run until the end of the month, finishing in the Southend Cliffs Pavillion in Southend-on-Sea. Here’s the full list of dates.

Who is on the panel for the Loose Women UK tour 2023?

Out of the full 21-woman cast currently working on Loose Women, 16 of them will be going on tour. And with a variety of views, life experiences and places on the political spectrum, this list is guaranteed to entertain you with their judgements on society. Here’s the full list of panellists going on tour:

Brenda Edwards

Charlene White

Christine Lampard

Dame Kelly Holmes

Denise Welch

Frankie Bridge

Gloria Hunniford

Jane Moore

Janet Street-Porter

Judi Love

Katie Piper

Kaye Adams

Kelle Bryan

Linda Robson

Nadia Sawalha

Sunetra Sarker

Loose Women UK tour 2023: when do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for the Loose Women tour are on sale now (Wednesday 19th April), having gone live at 10am for O2 Priority customers. A second pre-sale will then begin on Thursday 20th April for Live Nation and Ticketmaster members, followed by general sale on Friday 21st April at 10am.

If you’re worried about getting a seat at the table, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

