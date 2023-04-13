The Off Menu live tour promises to include a different version of Acaster’s Diet Coke story, and a different guest each night will be quizzed by the genie waiter (Acaster) and maître d’ (Gamble) about their dream cuisine: their favourite-ever drink, starter, main course, dessert, and side dish.

Fans of the Off Menu podcast would have been thrilled when the official Twitter announced this morning: “OFF MENU: LIVE. Tour announcement! Ed and James are taking the Dream Restaurant on the road for the podcast's first ever live tour.” Followed with plenty of dinner and on-the-road emojis, the tweet certainly got our morning off to a sunny start.

With the rotation of guests on the Off Menu podcast being not only eclectic but hugely famous in their own right — with stars such as Florence Pugh and Stanley Tucci discussing their dream courses — we have high expectations for the UK and Ireland live tour. Plus, who can forget Paul Mescal’s Off Menu episode? The Irish actor shared how he’d opt for a trusty sourdough in the poppadom or bread debate, and his favourite foods are comfort ones, like a big portion of chips.

Speaking about the tour, Gamble said: “I am mad with joy that we finally get to put the dream meals on wheels.” And Acaster added: “Like Shrek and Donkey, Ed and I are off on a noble quest and we won’t stop until we find our happily ever after.”

A more serious statement came from the show’s promoters, who announced: “Comedians and podcast hosts Ed Gamble and James Acaster are thrilled to announce the first ever live tour of their critically acclaimed podcast, Off Menu. Taking in an initial eight dates in October and November 2023, including one night at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall.”

Since its launch in December 2018, Off Menu has become one of the biggest podcasts in the UK, racking up over 120 million downloads and 200 episodes, as well as being nominated for various awards including the Best Comedy Podcast at the National Comedy Awards in 2022 and 2023.

If you’ve listened to the podcast, you won’t be surprised that the live shows are recommended for ages 16 and over (for swearing and general silliness). So, adults, let’s find out how you can beat the queue and bag tickets to the Off Menu live shows.

OffMenuOfficial Twitter

Any podcast with two of the UK’s finest stand-up comedians was going to be a hit. Gamble’s most recent tour, Electric, was given an extension after selling out venues in its initial run, and Acaster was the first UK comedian to film more than one Netflix Original special. However, that means tickets for the Off Menu live shows are likely to sell out fast!

Tickets for the Bristol, Nottingham and Dublin shows are available via Ticketmaster, and tickets for the remaining shows are available at See Tickets and ATG Tickets. With demand already being high, we'd recommend trying all (or a mixture) of these ticketing sites to give yourself the best chance of getting tickets.

Here is the complete list of UK and Ireland dates and venues:

When do tickets for Off Menu's live UK tour go on sale?

The BGE Rewards — a rewards scheme for Bord Gáis Energy customers — pre-sale started yesterday (Wednesday 12th April) at 10am for the Dublin event, and will finish at 9am on Friday 14th April.

Also for Dublin, The Promoter pre-sale went live at 10am this morning (Thursday 13th April), and will finish tomorrow (Friday 14th April) at 9am.

General on sale is happening at 10am tomorrow morning (Friday 14th April).

As we mentioned earlier, tickets for the Off Menu live shows will be extremely popular, so be sure to take a look at our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide to avoid missing out on tickets.

Buy Off Menu Podcast Live! tickets at Ticketmaster

