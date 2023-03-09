In tribute to the blockbuster film, the LEGO Group has revealed five new playsets featuring dinosaurs, vehicles, and characters from the original Jurassic Park.

Wait, why is that water shaking? This summer, you can step back in time to 65 million BC (or 1993) with the new Jurassic Park 30th anniversary LEGO sets.

Fans of the original movie will get the chance to recreate their favourite scenes, such as Dr Alan Grant’s encounter with a Brachiosaurus, the Velociraptor attack on the visitor centre, and even Dr Ellie Sattler’s experience digging through Triceratops faeces.

The sets vary in design and complexity, meaning some are suitable for your little ones aged four and over while others are best reserved for the adult fans out there.

One of the sets, the T rex & Raptor Attack, is available to pre-order now, with shipping starting from 1st June 2023. The rest will go on sale from that date with prices ranging from £31.99 to £114.99.

So, whether you’re a child with a love of LEGO or an adult with a soft spot for Jeff Goldblum, these sets are the perfect way to dive into the world of make believe and wise up on that dinosaur terminology.

For more great LEGO sets, check out our best LEGO deals for this month and be sure to find more deals in our Tech section.

Shop Jurassic Park LEGO sets at LEGO

LEGO Jurassic Park: What new LEGO sets are available?

LEGO Jurassic Park Velociraptor Escape

LEGO

Get your kid into the classic films with this 137-piece set of a Velociraptor escaping from an electric cage. Suitable for ages four and over, this set includes a dinosaur pen with a tower, two figures of Dr Ellie Sattler and Muldoon, and a terrifying Raptor for them to chase!

Shop Jurassic Park LEGO sets at LEGO

LEGO Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Ambush

LEGO

Play out the iconic scene from Jurassic Park where the traitor Nedry gets caught by a Dilophosaurus. Complete with his car and a road sign, as well as the stunningly designed dinosaur, this set is a little bit trickier with 211 pieces and is suitable for ages six and above.

More like this

Shop Jurassic Park LEGO sets at LEGO

LEGO Jurassic Park Triceratops Research

LEGO

Grab your LEGO shovel and prepare to dig through mounds of Triceratops poo with this 281-piece set. Featuring Dr Ellie Sattler, Ian Malcolm and their three-horned friend, you can make your child laugh with one of the grossest scenes from the movie, or enjoy the detail of the authentic Jurassic Park car.

Shop Jurassic Park LEGO sets at LEGO

LEGO Jurassic Park Brachiosaurus Discovery

LEGO

One of the most memorable and beautiful moments from the original movie was when Dr Alan Grant discovers and feeds the graceful Brachiosaurus. With this 512-piece set you can relive that scene and practically hear the music swell as you feed your own LEGO dinosaur with the tree you’ve constructed. Suitable for ages nine plus, this set includes the tree, a car, and even a figure of John Hammond, who was played by the late Richard Attenborough.

Shop Jurassic Park LEGO sets at LEGO

LEGO Jurassic Park Visitor Center: T rex & Raptor Attack

LEGO

The last and most expensive of the lot centres around the tensest scene of the movie. In 693 pieces, you can build the visitor centre where the heroes desperately try to avoid the infiltrating Raptors and T rex. Suitable for ages 12 and above, this set comes with six figures, two dinos and the intricately designed visitor centre.

Pre-order LEGO Jurassic Park T rex & Raptor Attack for £114.99 at LEGO

Advertisement

Check out the RadioTimes.com Going Out section for more great gifts and experiences, including the best UK studio tours, the best VR experiences and the best driving experiences.