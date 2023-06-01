Taking place at The Strand in London, the exhibition will feature props, sets, costumes, artwork and more from the upcoming film, lasting throughout June and July.

A Wes Anderson exhibition is arriving on our doorstep this June in anticipation of the release of his new movie, Asteroid City .

The exhibition is also set to be an immersive experience, with Anderson’s trademark formalism coming through in a number of visual and sound installations. Plus, visitors will have the chance to eat in the film's '50s diner set, The Luncheonette.

It will open on 17th June, with Asteroid City coming out in cinemas a week later, on 23rd June.

This will be Anderson’s 11th feature film and his first foray into the world of sci-fi. The plot centres around an unnamed American desert town in the '50s where a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention is taking place.

It stars Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks and many, many more. And, if Grand Budapest Hotel or The French Dispatch is anything to go on, a whirlwind of colour, sound and chaos is likely to ensue.

To help you decide if this exhibit is right for you, we’ve answered some of your most pressing questions below.

But, before you go, why not please your inner film buff by taking a look at some of the other film and TV studio tours going on across the UK this year?

Where is the Wes Anderson exhibition 2023?

The Asteroid City exhibition is taking place at 180 The Strand from 17th June – 8th July. The experience will be open every day from 12pm to 7pm and tickets are on sale now.

To get to The Strand, you can get a Southeastern rail train to Charing Cross and walk from there. Or get the tube to Charing Cross (Bakerloo and Northern lines) or Temple (Circle and District lines).

Buy Wes Anderson exhibition tickets at 180 Studios

How much do Wes Anderson exhibition tickets cost?

Tickets cost £15 for General Admission and £9 for Concession (which applies to 13–18-year-olds, over 65s, students, and NHS workers). Under 12s also go free.

How to get tickets to the Wes Anderson exhibition 2023

Tickets are on sale now through the official 180 Studios website.

Other film and TV experiences in the UK this summer

We’ve also got a few more exciting options for you if film and TV exhibitions are your thing. Here are our top picks for studio tours going on this summer.

The Friends Exhibition

At the Birmingham NEC you can relive the highs, lows and pivots of your favourite sitcom with the Friends Exhibition. Featuring props and recreations of sets like Monica’s apartment, you’ll have plenty of photo opportunities, plus the chance to take a break and have a coffee in Central Perk.

More like this

Buy The FRIENDS Experience tickets from £26.50 at Fever

Harry Potter Studio Tour

You probably already know about the Warner Bros Making of Harry Potter Studio Tour, but that doesn’t make it any less magical. You could go back for second and third visits (and some of us at RadioTimes.com have) and still be in love with the incredible sets, costumes and more. Plus, if you book through Virgin Experience Days, you can combine your tour with a fabulous afternoon tea.

Buy The Making of Harry Potter Tour and Afternoon Tea for £156 at Virgin Experience Days

Grease: The Live Experience

From July to August, Secret Cinema is bringing you Grease: The Live Experience. For just one day you can fall back in time to Rydell High and become one of the Pink Ladies or T-Birds yourself. You’ll be given a new identity and the chance to try authentic '50s food and drink, all before settling down to watch Grease on the big screen.

Buy tickets to Grease: The Live Experience from £39 at Ticketmaster

Game of Thrones Studio Tour

With Virgin Experience Days, you can get a Game of Thrones tour and a trip to Belfast all rolled into one. This experience will take you to the official Game of Thrones studio tour, where you can see the outfits worn by the Targaryens and the swords wielded by the Lannisters. Best of all, to and from transport is sorted for you.

Buy Game of Thrones tour and transport tickets for £110 at Virgin Experience Days

Tarantino Live

Coming to London in June is a new musical: Fox Force Five & The Tyranny of Evil Men. From the world of Quentin Tarantino this play sees the women of Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction and more team up to take down, well, evil men. Featuring plenty of gags and gimmicks from Tarantino’s nine films, this is not one to miss.

Buy Tarantino Live tickets from £30.45 at Fever

