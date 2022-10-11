However, it is also a show recognised for its magnificent visuals, with the vast array of shooting locations helping to transport viewers to the fictional Continent where characters such as Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer reside.

As with all fantasy series, Netflix 's The Witcher is known for its epic plotlines, enticing world-building, sweeping musical score and eclectic cast of characters.

But just where has the series been shot in the past, and what locations should fans expect to see on screen in the highly anticipated third season?

Read on for everything you need to know about where The Witcher is filmed?

Where else was The Witcher season 1 filmed?

Freya Allan in The Witcher. Jay Maidment/Netflix

The show's first season was shot predominantly in Hungary, with the production utilising the Mafilm Studios near Budapest and the Origo Studios on that city's outskirts.

Fort Monostor and a nearby forest were also used for exterior scenes, as were the hills of Csákberény village, the Skanzen Village Museum and the Kiscelli Museum in Óbuda.

However, Hungary wasn't the only stop on what was a particularly global tour for the show's first season. Scenes were also shot in Austria at Burg Kreuzenstein and at a castle near Leobendorf, as well as a ruined medieval castle in Poland, called Ogrodzieniec.

Meanwhile the Canary Islands were a particular favourite location for filming, with Gran Canaria, La Palma and La Gomera all used for filming. Specific locations on Gran Canaria included the Barranco de Fataga area and the Natural Dune Reserve of Maspalomas, while La Palma's Garafía became Aretuza for the series.

Where was The Witcher season 2 filmed?

Henry Cavill in The Witcher. Jay Maidment/Netflix

Because of travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entirity of season 2 was filmed at locations around the UK, including at Arborfield Studios in London.

Outside of London the show also shot on location in the Lake District, Coldharbour Wood in Chichester, Bourne Wood in Farnham, Deepcut Surrey, Low Force Waterfall in Teesdale, the Isle of Skye and numerous locations around Yorkshire.

Specific locations used around Yorkshire included the Yorkshire Dales, Plumpton Rocks, Fountains Abbey and Frensham Ponds.

Where has The Witcher season 3 been filming?

The Witcher Netflix/Susan Allnutt

Filming started on season 3 back in March, with a photo shared from the set in Laghi di Fusine, an icy lake in northern Italy.

Since then filming has also reportedly taken place at Predjama castle in Slovenia, as well as in Croatia, Wales and Morocco, with the series resuming its globe-trotting scope when it comes to filming locations.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The series also returned to the UK to shoot scenes at Longcross Studios and in the surrounding area of Surrey, including at Guildford Cathedral.

The Witcher seasons 1 and 2 are on Netflix. You can also read our guides to the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained, check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or visit our TV guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.