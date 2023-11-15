Unlike the first season, season 2 will be centred on Anne-Marie Duff's Dr Susannah Newman, who we were introduced to in season 1 as Danny's (James Nesbitt) ex-wife and mother to Christina.

The new run will pick up right where season 1 left off, and while fans may be wondering just why Nesbitt won't be reprising his leading role as Danny, it's because season 1's finale saw him bundled into the back of a police car after stabbing and killing his daughter's killer.

Well, things are set to get a whole lot more dramatic in season 2 as we follow Susannah, who is now on a quest of her own to track down a self-confessed serial killer before he kills again that night.

According to the synopsis: "When a mysterious new client, Jon, admits under hypnosis that he is a murderer and intends on killing another young female that evening, Susannah knows he must be stopped at all costs.

"When he escapes before the police arrive, and as her former lover detective superintendent Richard Grove is refusing to take action, Susannah is forced to embark on her own deadly mission to save Sapphire’s life, the way she couldn’t do with her own daughter."

Anne-Marie Duff in Suspect. Channel 4

Joining the cast for season 2 is a whole host of well-known actors, including Dominic Cooper (Mamma Mia) as Susannah's new client Jon Fallow and Ben Miller (Paddington 2), who reprises his season 1 role as detective superintendent Richard Grove.

But that's not all: the line-up will also include Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner) as Natasha Groves, Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point) as Louisa McAdams and Eddie Marsan (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe) as Alistair Underwood.

Further casting includes Celine Buckens (Showtrial) as Sapphire, Nicholas Pinnock (Top Boy) as Joseph Buckley and Gina McKee (Bodyguard) as Kate.

Suspect is adapted from the Danish original Forhøret (Face to Face), created by Christoffer Boe and written by Boe and Anna Juul.

The drama has been produced by Eagle Eye Drama (Before We Die, Professor T, The Couple Next Door) and written by Joy Wilkinson (Lockwood & Co, The Watch) and David Allison (The Couple Next Door, Marcella), as well as being co-produced by BritBox International.

Speaking about the season's announcement, Anne-Marie Duff said: "I’m so pleased to be returning to Suspect to be able to dig deeper into the character of Dr Susannah Newman.

"Expect lots of twists, turns and revelations, alongside more questions to be answered. I can’t wait for viewers to see what we’ve done with the second series."

Similarly, Ben Wadey, Channel 4 drama commissioning executive, said: "We’re thrilled to be working with Eagle Eye Drama again to be bringing back Suspect for a second series.

"With Anne-Marie Duff returning as Dr Susannah Newman, plus a truly spectacular ensemble cast that includes Dominic Cooper, Tamsin Greig and Eddie Marsan, Channel 4 viewers are truly in for a ride when this hits our screens."

Filming on the new instalment has kicked off, with the season expected to air in 2024 on Channel 4 in the UK and in the US and Canada via BritBox International.

