"So, what's the issue?" Calder asks, before Tosh explains that it's because she'd have to leave to work somewhere else before she could come back to Shetland, and that she doesn't want to uproot her family.

She adds that Calder probably thinks that's "pathetic" and "bad feminism", but her new boss tells her, "I don't think wanting your family to be happy counts as bad feminism."

Tosh then turns the tables to ask Calder a question of her own regarding her father, but before she can answer, she notices something that urgently turns their attention back to the case at hand.

The official synopsis for the third episode reads: "Calder decides to stay on in Shetland and Tosh welcomes the support after uncovering a tattoo that sends the case in a sinister new direction."

It continues: "Tom Knox is identified as the main suspect in the case, but a confession about his relationship with Ellen sends the team back to square one."

