The Gathering: Release date and latest news for Channel 4 thriller
The new Channel 4 show comes from World Productions, the company behind Line of Duty and Vigil.
New Channel 4 thriller The Gathering comes from novelist Helen Walsh, and follows a teenager and elite gymnast who is attacked while at an illegal rave near Liverpool.
Each of the show's six episodes follows a different central character, telling their story and exposing a potential motive for the attack, all in the lead up to a finale where the truth will be revealed.
As well as being a thriller, the show also explores themes around class and parenting, questioning whether helicopter parenting in the digital age does more harm or good.
But who stars in the series, what else is it about, and when will the episodes air on Channel 4? Read on for everything you need to know about The Gathering.
The Gathering release date
The Gathering will air its first episode on Channel 4 on Tuesday 14th May at 9pm, with the full box-set of six episodes available to stream on Channel 4 from midnight.
For those viewing on the channel's linear schedule, the second episode will then air at 9pm on Wednesday 15th May at 9pm.
What is The Gathering about?
The Gathering tells the story of working-class student Kelly, who is attacked at an illicit rave on a tidal islet. Also at the rave is Jessica, Kelly's friend and elite gymnastics teammate, who seemingly has it all.
The show's synopsis says: "Filmed and set in Liverpool and around Merseyside, The Gathering is ultimately a whodunnit – or, in this case – a-why-done it. Focusing on a group of disparate teenagers and their parents, each character has a motive for attacking Kelly.
"An accomplished gymnast, on the National Team pathway, Kelly is committed to her strict training schedule but finds freedom and liberation in the joyous, unregulated world of free running.
"Each episode details the events leading up to the attack from a fresh perspective, unpacking the rivalries and relationships of a disparate group of teens and their parents. As their secrets and lies are laid bare, the truth behind the attack emerges."
Who stars in The Gathering?
The Gathering's cast is led by newcomer Eva Morgan as Kelly, while Saltburn's Sadie Soverall plays her friend Jessica. Meanwhile, Luther's Warren Brown plays Kelly's father Paul and Boiling Point's Vinette Robinson plays Jessica's mother, Natalie.
You can find a list of the full central cast for the Channel 4 drama here:
- Eva Morgan as Kelly
- Sadie Soverall as Jessica
- Vinette Robinson as Natalie
- Warren Brown as Paul
- Richard Coyle as Jules
- Sonny Walker as Adam
- Ryan Quarmby as Charlie
- Luca Kamleh-Chapman as Bazi
The Gathering trailer
You can watch the full trailer for The Gathering right here now.
The Gathering will air on Channel 4 from Tuesday 14th May at 9pm.
