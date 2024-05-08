As well as being a thriller, the show also explores themes around class and parenting, questioning whether helicopter parenting in the digital age does more harm or good.

But who stars in the series, what else is it about, and when will the episodes air on Channel 4? Read on for everything you need to know about The Gathering.

Sadie Soverall and Vinette Robinson in The Gathering. James Stack / Channel 4 / World Productions

The Gathering will air its first episode on Channel 4 on Tuesday 14th May at 9pm, with the full box-set of six episodes available to stream on Channel 4 from midnight.

For those viewing on the channel's linear schedule, the second episode will then air at 9pm on Wednesday 15th May at 9pm.

What is The Gathering about?

Kelly (Eva Morgan) in The Gathering.

The Gathering tells the story of working-class student Kelly, who is attacked at an illicit rave on a tidal islet. Also at the rave is Jessica, Kelly's friend and elite gymnastics teammate, who seemingly has it all.

The show's synopsis says: "Filmed and set in Liverpool and around Merseyside, The Gathering is ultimately a whodunnit – or, in this case – a-why-done it. Focusing on a group of disparate teenagers and their parents, each character has a motive for attacking Kelly.

"An accomplished gymnast, on the National Team pathway, Kelly is committed to her strict training schedule but finds freedom and liberation in the joyous, unregulated world of free running.

"Each episode details the events leading up to the attack from a fresh perspective, unpacking the rivalries and relationships of a disparate group of teens and their parents. As their secrets and lies are laid bare, the truth behind the attack emerges."

Who stars in The Gathering?

Max Johnson as Tate and Warren Brown as Paul in The Gathering. James Stack / Channel 4 / World Productions

The Gathering's cast is led by newcomer Eva Morgan as Kelly, while Saltburn's Sadie Soverall plays her friend Jessica. Meanwhile, Luther's Warren Brown plays Kelly's father Paul and Boiling Point's Vinette Robinson plays Jessica's mother, Natalie.

You can find a list of the full central cast for the Channel 4 drama here:

Eva Morgan as Kelly

Sadie Soverall as Jessica

Vinette Robinson as Natalie

Warren Brown as Paul

Richard Coyle as Jules

Sonny Walker as Adam

Ryan Quarmby as Charlie

Luca Kamleh-Chapman as Bazi

The Gathering trailer

You can watch the full trailer for The Gathering right here now.

The Gathering will air on Channel 4 from Tuesday 14th May at 9pm.

