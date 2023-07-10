Anson Mount had 'informal conversations' with Marvel about Black Bolt return
Black Bolt may have had a mind-blowing death the last time we saw him, but will he return through the power of the multiverse?
One of the biggest surprise cameos from last year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has got to be Anson Mount as Black Bolt, with the star reprising his role for the first time since poorly received Inhumans series.
While that version of Black Bolt may have bit the dust, the multiverse means there would still be plenty of opportunities for Mount to return to the role in future - particularly with big crossover events such as Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon.
RadioTimes.com caught up with Mount ahead of the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which is airing now and in which Mount plays Captain Pike, and it certainly seems as though the actor would be interested in picking back up from where he left off.
Asked whether there was a return in the offing, Mount said: "If the answer was yes I wouldn't be able to tell you - but the answer is no, so I can. I've had some informal conversations with the powers [at] Marvel and it's a conversation, but they've got their current phase that they need to do."
He continued: "I don't know, we'll see. I would love to jump back into the cowl and do it again. I love Black Bolt as a character."
It seems, therefore, that if Black Bolt does return, it won't be any time in the immediate future - so don't go expecting a cameo in the currently airing Secret Invasion.
That series has continued to deliver big twists weekly, although it seems as though one thing is set, with the showrunner Ali Selim revealing that he was told by Marvel where Nick Fury's story needed to be left off heading into The Marvels.
He said: "They're not protracted conversations [with The Marvels team]. It's just simply, 'Where do you need him? You need him here? Great.' And then we write into that. So that kind of stuff is very simple because it's all above my pay grade."
