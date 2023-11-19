He wastes no time getting to work on that mission, committing the single most horrifying crime to ever take place in the fictional locale and leaving local law enforcement scrambling for answers.

Viewers might have been left shocked by just how gory and disturbing the attack is, however, with blood splatter and numerous terrified victims seen across the sequence.

RadioTimes.com asked Fairbrass if he was nervous the scene would have a negative reaction or prompt people to turn off.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"It did cross my mind. I’ll be brutally honest, it really did cross my mind," he began. "But I thought to myself, from watching what Jack and Harry had done, I knew that it was going to be super stylised… in a way that it was part of the story.

"These guys have come up from London, they had their orders, you know? But no, it was just one of those things. Sometimes when you’re filming, you do a scene and… it’s on your mind but you just do what you got to do."

The actor, known for the Rise of the Footsoldier film series and a recent turn in Netflix's One Piece, went on to clarify that there's more to Guy than what we see in this opening chapter – praising the work of creators Harry and Jack Williams.

Craig Fairbrass as Guy in Boat Story BBC/Two Brothers/Matt Squire

Fairbrass added: "Guy is so ruthless... he takes no prisoners whatsoever. But you really get to know him and you get to know his little idiosyncrasies, his vulnerability.

"He's got a chink in his armour which makes him so interesting. It's not just [violence] and that's the beauty of their writing."

Boat Story stars Paterson Joseph (Vigil) and Daisy Haggard (Breeders) as two strangers, who steal a huge stash of cocaine in the hopes that selling it on could change their lives forever.

Boat Story continues on Monday 20th November 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times.

Advertisement

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.