Best Jamie Dornan films and TV series
Showing items 1 to 18 of 18
Fifty Shades of Grey
Erotic drama based on the best-selling novel by E L James. When student Anastasia Steele goes to interview wealthy and charismatic businessman Christian Grey, the mutual attraction is immediate and intense. But she soon discovers that Grey wants to control the relationship on his terms.
Fifty Shades Darker
The bookish Anastasia Steele and damaged billionaire playboy Christian Grey continue their sado masochistic relationship, while their safety is threatened by strangers from his past. While Christian wrestles with his inner demons, Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her. Erotic drama sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey, starring Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Bella Heathcote and Rita Ora
Fifty Shades Freed
Erotic drama starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. In the final part of the trilogy, newlyweds Anastasia and Christian struggle to maintain their happily ever after as an old rival returns to target Grey Enterprises.
Wild Mountain Thyme
A pair of star-crossed lovers in Ireland get caught up in their family's land dispute.
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Lifelong friends Barb and Star leave their small Midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida. However, they soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love, and a villain's evil plot to kill everyone in town. Comedy, starring Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo and Jamie Dornan
The Fall
Psychological thriller with Gillian Anderson. When a London-based female detective works on a murder case in Belfast, she becomes convinced there is a serial killer on the loose.
H-Block
H-Block is set against the real story of the breakout from the maximum security Maze Prison in 1983, which saw 38 IRA prisoners escape and only 19 ever recaptured, and 20 guards shot or stabbed, with one dying.
Burnt
A couple of hit-men on the verge-of-retirement from the UK go on vacation, and they unexpectedly end up in Cleveland. While a few of average locals find themselves making a career change. 'BURNT' is an ensemble, dark comedy/caper.
A Private War
One of the most celebrated war correspondents of our time, Marie Colvin is an utterly fearless and rebellious spirit, driven to the frontline of conflicts across the globe to give voice to the voiceless.
Anthropoid
Second World War drama based on the true story of Operation Anthropoid, the mission to assassinate SS general Reinhard Heydrich, the main architect behind the Final Solution and the Reich's third in command after Hitler and Himmler. Starring Jamie Dornan and Cillian Murphy
Synchronic
After investigating a brutal attack, paramedics Steve and Dennis patrol New Orleans dealing with equally unusual assaults. It transpires that Synchronic, a designer drug with unusual side effects, may be to blame. Before long Steve is locked in a race against time to find a missing young woman. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead's sci-fi thriller, starring Anthony Mackie, Jamie Dornan and Katie Aselton
Trolls World Tour
Poppy and Branch discover there are different troll tribes scattered over six different lands. Each tribe is also devoted to different kinds of music - funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. When rockers Queen Barb and King Thrash decide to destroy the other music, Poppy and Branch embark on a mission to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from becoming extinct. Animated adventure, with the voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and Rachel Bloom
Endings, Beginnings
A 30-something woman navigating through love and heartbreak over the course of one year. During that time, she will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising of places.
Untogether
Andrea is a recently sober writer whose career has stalled since she published her debut novel several years ago.
The 9th Life of Louis Drax
Documentary that recounts how one of South Korea's leading actresses and her director ex-husband were kidnapped and brought to North Korea under the orders of leader Kim Jong-il to revitalise his country's film industry.
New Worlds
Historical drama set in the turbulent 1680s
Shadows in the Sun
A mysterious young loner changes the lives of one family and helps them rediscover their roots and deep affection for one another.
X Returns
After nearly 40 years of false imprisonment, cruel scientific testing and denial by the US government, Agent X is finally a free man again.