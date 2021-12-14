Best Jamie Dornan films and TV series

Jamie Dornan is known to many for his role as bondage connoisseur Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise, a part he played from 2015 to 2018.

But from his part as a journalist who risks his life fighting to bring us the truth in A Private War, to his role as Czechoslovak resistance fighter Jan Kubiš in Anthropoid, to Sir Kenneth Branagh’s upcoming black-and-white memoir Belfast – in which Dornan essentially stars as the filmmaker’s father – Dornan has proved there is much more to his career than his appearance in the divisive Fifty Shades of Grey.

Speaking recently to GQ, Dornan admitted that the Fifty Shades trilogy will always be a point of reference in regards to his career for some people – but this actually “lights a fire” within him.

He explained: “The line in the press is always, ‘It’s the best thing he’s done since Fifty Shades,' as if I am still needing to prove myself. I am still paying penance for that choice to get me back to where I was beforehand. Look, I get it, and, to be honest with you, it spurs me on. It lights a fire in me. If that means people saying, ‘Oh, actually he’s not that bad,’ well, so be it.”

The following are some of our favourite big and small-screen roles that Jamie Dornan has delivered across his career, as well as details of how to watch them.

If you can’t wait for the next Dornan show or film to hit your screen or streaming service, there’s plenty here to look back on and explore…