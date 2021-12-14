Best Jamie Dornan films and TV series

The Radio Times logo

Jamie Dornan is known to many for his role as bondage connoisseur Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise, a part he played from 2015 to 2018.

But from his part as a journalist who risks his life fighting to bring us the truth in A Private War, to his role as Czechoslovak resistance fighter Jan Kubiš in Anthropoid, to Sir Kenneth Branagh’s upcoming black-and-white memoir Belfast – in which Dornan essentially stars as the filmmaker’s father – Dornan has proved there is much more to his career than his appearance in the divisive Fifty Shades of Grey.

Speaking recently to GQ, Dornan admitted that the Fifty Shades trilogy will always be a point of reference in regards to his career for some people – but this actually “lights a fire” within him.

He explained: “The line in the press is always, ‘It’s the best thing he’s done since Fifty Shades,' as if I am still needing to prove myself. I am still paying penance for that choice to get me back to where I was beforehand. Look, I get it, and, to be honest with you, it spurs me on. It lights a fire in me. If that means people saying, ‘Oh, actually he’s not that bad,’ well, so be it.”

The following are some of our favourite big and small-screen roles that Jamie Dornan has delivered across his career, as well as details of how to watch them.

If you can’t wait for the next Dornan show or film to hit your screen or streaming service, there’s plenty here to look back on and explore…

  • Fifty Shades of Grey

    Erotic drama based on the best-selling novel by E L James. When student Anastasia Steele goes to interview wealthy and charismatic businessman Christian Grey, the mutual attraction is immediate and intense. But she soon discovers that Grey wants to control the relationship on his terms.

  • Fifty Shades Darker

    The bookish Anastasia Steele and damaged billionaire playboy Christian Grey continue their sado masochistic relationship, while their safety is threatened by strangers from his past. While Christian wrestles with his inner demons, Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her. Erotic drama sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey, starring Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Bella Heathcote and Rita Ora

  • Fifty Shades Freed

    Erotic drama starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. In the final part of the trilogy, newlyweds Anastasia and Christian struggle to maintain their happily ever after as an old rival returns to target Grey Enterprises.

  • Wild Mountain Thyme

    A pair of star-crossed lovers in Ireland get caught up in their family's land dispute.

  • Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

    Lifelong friends Barb and Star leave their small Midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida. However, they soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love, and a villain's evil plot to kill everyone in town. Comedy, starring Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo and Jamie Dornan

  • The Fall

    Psychological thriller with Gillian Anderson. When a London-based female detective works on a murder case in Belfast, she becomes convinced there is a serial killer on the loose.

  • H-Block

    H-Block is set against the real story of the breakout from the maximum security Maze Prison in 1983, which saw 38 IRA prisoners escape and only 19 ever recaptured, and 20 guards shot or stabbed, with one dying.

  • Burnt

    A couple of hit-men on the verge-of-retirement from the UK go on vacation, and they unexpectedly end up in Cleveland. While a few of average locals find themselves making a career change. 'BURNT' is an ensemble, dark comedy/caper.

  • A Private War

    One of the most celebrated war correspondents of our time, Marie Colvin is an utterly fearless and rebellious spirit, driven to the frontline of conflicts across the globe to give voice to the voiceless.

  • Anthropoid

    Second World War drama based on the true story of Operation Anthropoid, the mission to assassinate SS general Reinhard Heydrich, the main architect behind the Final Solution and the Reich's third in command after Hitler and Himmler. Starring Jamie Dornan and Cillian Murphy

  • Synchronic

    After investigating a brutal attack, paramedics Steve and Dennis patrol New Orleans dealing with equally unusual assaults. It transpires that Synchronic, a designer drug with unusual side effects, may be to blame. Before long Steve is locked in a race against time to find a missing young woman. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead's sci-fi thriller, starring Anthony Mackie, Jamie Dornan and Katie Aselton

  • Trolls World Tour

    Poppy and Branch discover there are different troll tribes scattered over six different lands. Each tribe is also devoted to different kinds of music - funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. When rockers Queen Barb and King Thrash decide to destroy the other music, Poppy and Branch embark on a mission to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from becoming extinct. Animated adventure, with the voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and Rachel Bloom

  • Endings, Beginnings

    A 30-something woman navigating through love and heartbreak over the course of one year. During that time, she will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising of places.

  • Untogether

    Andrea is a recently sober writer whose career has stalled since she published her debut novel several years ago.

  • The 9th Life of Louis Drax

    Documentary that recounts how one of South Korea's leading actresses and her director ex-husband were kidnapped and brought to North Korea under the orders of leader Kim Jong-il to revitalise his country's film industry.

  • New Worlds

    Historical drama set in the turbulent 1680s

  • Shadows in the Sun

    A mysterious young loner changes the lives of one family and helps them rediscover their roots and deep affection for one another.

  • X Returns

    After nearly 40 years of false imprisonment, cruel scientific testing and denial by the US government, Agent X is finally a free man again.

