The Tourist release date: Cast, trailer and plot for BBC One thriller

Jamie Dornan will be back on our screens in the New Year in BBC One’s upcoming thriller The Tourist.

The series, created by Jack and Harry Williams (Baptiste, The Missing), follows a nameless British man, who wakes up in the Australian Outback after being run off the road by a big truck with no memory of who he is.

With Line of Duty‘s Shalom Brune-Franklin and Bird Box‘s Danielle Macdonald rounding out the impressive cast, this new drama is set to be an intriguing trip across the red hot backlands of Australia, as Dornan’s character tries to figure out who he is before his enemies catch up to him.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Tourist – from its release date to the latest trailer news.

The Tourist release date

The Tourist will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 1st January 2022.

Created by Harry and Jack Williams, the thriller consists of six episodes, which will air in January.

The Tourist plot

The Tourist stars Jamie Dornan as a British man who is driving through the Australian outback when he’s driven off the road by a huge tank truck and crashes his car. When he wakes up in hospital, he finds he can’t remember who he is, why he was in Australia and what he was doing there.

On top of the amnesia, the man also has shady figures from his past pursuing him through the unforgiving outback.

“Full of shocking, surprising, funny and brutal turns, The Tourist is set in a world populated by quirky, enigmatic characters and off-beat black comedy punctuates high-stakes action,” the BBC teases.

“At its heart however, is a story of self-discovery with a ticking time-bomb underneath: as The Man starts to uncover the mystery of who he was, he’s also forced to ask who he is now – and fast. Will he unlock the secrets of his identify before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him.”

The Tourist cast

The Tourist stars The Fall’s Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey, A Private War) as the nameless man, while Australian actor Danielle Macdonald (Unbelievable, Dumplin’) plays Helen Chambers, a Probationary Constable working on his case.

Rounding out the cast are Line of Duty’s Shalom Brune-Franklin (Luci Miller), The Missing’s Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Billy Nixon), The Cry’s Alex Dimitriades (Kosta Panigiris) and Mindhunter’s Damon Herriman (Detective Inspector Lachlan Rogers).

Hugo Weaving was originally set to play the characters of Rogers, but due to scheduling conflicts, he had to drop out of the project, with Herriman replacing him.

The Tourist trailer

The BBC released a trailer for The Tourist at the start of the month, teasing the explosions, car chases and helicopter searches to come from the thriller.

While back in May, the broadcaster shared some first-look pictures from filming, including a shot of Dornan driving and filling up his car with petrol.

The Tourist airs on BBC One on 1st January 2022.