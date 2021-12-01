Jamie Dornan loses his mind in explosive trailer for BBC thriller The Tourist

We’ve seen Jamie Dornan play a serial killer (The Fall), a sexually adventurous businessman (Fifty Shades of Grey) and a sheriff (Once Upon a Time) – but now he’s a man with no identity whatsoever in the new trailer for BBC One’s The Tourist.

The upcoming mystery thriller, written by Baptiste’s Harry and Jack Williams, stars Dornan as a British man who wakes up in the Australian outback with no memory of who he is after being run off the road by a huge tank truck.

“With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback,” the BBC teases.

In the trailer, we get a sneak-peek at Dornan’s character attempting to retrace his steps, as well as a first-look at his co-stars in the drama, Unbelievable’s Danielle Macdonald (Constable Helen Chambers) and Line of Duty’s Shalom Brune-Franklin (Luci Miller).

Set to Mano Negra’s Out of Time Man, the 50-second clip sees Dornan’s character ask a figure seen off-screen: “Why would somebody want me dead?” before a montage teases various explosions, car chases and helicopter searches to come.

The six-part thriller also stars Mindhunter’s Damon Herriman as Detective Inspector Lachlan Rogers, The Missing’s Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Billy Nixon and The Cry’s Alex Dimitriades as Kosta Panigiris.

The Tourist was announced at the start of this year, with Hugo Weaving originally set to play a role on the show.

However, due to scheduling conflicts, Weaving was replaced by Herriman, who joined Dornan, Macdonald and Brune-Franklin in the cast.