First look at Jamie Dornan in the Australian outback for BBC One drama The Tourist

Jamie Dornan is on the run in the Australian outback in first-look images of upcoming BBC One drama The Tourist.

Advertisement

The series, from Two Brothers Pictures (Fleabag, Baptiste, The Missing), stars Dornan as a man desperately searching for his identity in Australia’s red hot backlands whilst chased by a huge tank truck trying to run him off the road.

In the teaser images, we see a bearded, shaven-headed Dornan in character as ‘The Man’, walking along a dirt road and behind the wheel of a car, suspiciously glancing at the lorry trailing him.

Two Brothers

In another pic, ‘The Man’ is filling up a dirty pick-up truck with petrol while an unidentifiable woman sits in the driving seat.

The six-part thriller centres around one cat and mouth chase between the truck driver and ‘The Man’, who wakes up in hospital with injuries and no memory of who he is.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback,” Two Brothers teases.

Two Brothers

Dornan (The Fall) is set to star in The Tourist alongside Bird Box‘s Danielle Macdonald, Line of Duty‘s Shalom Brune-Franklin, The Missing‘s Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and The Cry’s Alex Dimitriades, while Two Brothers has announced that Mindhunter‘s Damon Herriman will be replacing Hugo Weaving as Lachlan Rogers after Weaving left the production due to scheduling issues.

Advertisement

BBC One commissioned the thriller from Harry and Jack Williams back in February 2020, announcing that Jamie Dornan was to lead The Tourist cast in January this year.