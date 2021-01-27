Jamie Dornan to lead new mystery thriller The Tourist for BBC One

Jamie Dornan is set to lead the cast for new BBC One drama The Tourist, starring as a British man who wakes up in a hospital after being pursued in a cat and mouse chase across the Australian outback.

The drama is billed as a “character-driven, mystery-packed, six-part thriller charting one man’s search for his identity”, and production is slated to begin on the project later in 2021.

Dornan – whose previous credits include lead roles in The Fall and the 50 Shades of Grey franchise – is joined in the cast by a host of other big names, including The Lord of The Rings star Hugo Weaving, Danielle Macdonald (Unbelievable) and Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line of Duty).

Speaking of his casting, Dornan revealed he was immensely looking forward to production. “The Tourist are some of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read,” he said. “I can’t wait to go to Australia with such a talented group of people.”

And writers Harry and Jack Williams – whose previous work includes The Missing – are equally happy about the casting, explaining, “We’re hugely excited about this show. It’s tonally breaking new ground for us, and having Jamie Dornan on board is the icing on the Australian cake.”

Weaving, who plays detective inspector Agent Lachlan Rogers added, “I’m very excited to be slipping into the skin of one of the fabulously idiosyncratic characters who people the desert landscape of The Tourist.

“The scripts are wonderful. Dark and shocking, surprising and hilarious and always very human. This is a tonally uniquely project and should be an unforgettable ride and shoot for us all.”

The drama sees Dornan’s character wake up in the hospital with no idea who he is, and follows him as he attempts to piece together his identity while still being pursued by figures from his past.

The synopsis continues, “Full of shocking, surprising, funny and brutal turns, The Tourist is set in a world populated by quirky, enigmatic characters and off-beat black comedy punctuates high-stakes action.

“At its heart however, is a story of self-discovery with a ticking time bomb underneath: as The Man starts to uncover the mystery of who he was, he’s also forced to ask who he is now – and fast. Will he unlock the secrets of his identity before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him?”

