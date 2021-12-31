The Tourist creators tease “jeopardy, tension and narrative surprise”

The creators of BBC One’s The Tourist, Jack and Harry Williams, have teased the upcoming thriller, revealing that fans can expect “emotion, jeopardy, tension and narrative surprise” from the six-parter.

Advertisement

The Tourist is the latest drama from the Williams brothers, who’ve produced Back to Life, Angela Black, Baptiste and Fleabag, with Jamie Dornan starring as a British man who wakes up in the Australian Outback after a car accident with no memory of who he is.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Jack said about the show: “I think it’s surprising, not just plot-wise but I think tone-wise. The places it goes are weirder and stranger than episode one even would suggest and I think people like that.

“It certainly doesn’t settle into the– it pays homage to it, it doesn’t settle into the rhythms of what you might expect a thriller like this to be about. I think we hit a lot of those notes and there’s action and there’s definite emotion and jeopardy and tension and narrative surprise.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“But there are also moments that, frankly, are pretty f**king weird. We’re very delighted that the BBC and [US broadcaster] HBO Max understand and let us do it. Particularly by the time we get to episode five, there’s some choices that I’m not sure the show would have made and hopefully people enjoy it,” he continued.

“Hopefully, it marks it out from other offerings on TV that it’s constantly trying to surprise and entertain and reverse your expectations of what you think is going to happen.”

While Harry, when asked to describe the drama is three words, answered: “Surprising, weird and hopefully unique.”

The series also features Unbelievable’s Danielle Macdonald, Line of Duty star Shalom Brune-Franklin, The Missing’s Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Mindhunter‘s Damon Herriman.

Advertisement

The Tourist airs on BBC One at 9pm on 1st January 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features.