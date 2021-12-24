Where was BBC One thriller The Tourist filmed?

One of the first dramas to arrive on our screens in 2022 is The Tourist – the BBC One thriller starring Jamie Dornan as a man with amnesia.

The six-parter, written by Baptiste creators Jack and Harry Williams, follows a British man who wakes up in the Australia Outback following a car crash with no memory of his identity and features a stellar cast including Shalom Brune-Franklin, Danielle Macdonald and Damon Herriman (who replaced Hugo Weaving just a week before filming started).

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Harry Williams said: “When we realised that it was a guy who had forgotten who he was and was completely lost, I think we were like, ‘Well, where would you put that guy?’

“And the vast expansive emptiness that is the Outback felt like a pretty good [place]. And it doesn’t hurt that it’s pretty nice to look at on screen as well.”

Read on for everything you need to know about the locations that feature in The Tourist.

Adelaide

Most of the filming for The Tourist took place in Adelaide, the capital city of Australia, with stars Jamie Dornan and Shalom Brune-Franklin being spotted on set there back in June 2021.

The show’s scenes featuring the Frewville Motor Inn were filmed in Adelaide, while scenes in which The Man is seen walking down the Kuta-Legian strip in Bali were actually shot in North Haven, with a beach hut being built along the tourist hotspot.

Flinders Ranges

BBC

Australian mountain range Flinders Ranges features in The Tourist, with the production building a petrol station in that part of the outback.

Located just north of Adelaide, the range stretches over 430km, with parts of the land being given protected area status including the Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park and the Mount Remarkable National Park.

Port Augusta

BBC

Parts of The Tourist were filmed in Port Augusta, a small city in South Australia, with the production putting out a casting call for extras in the area back in March.

Near Adelaide, Port Augusta can be found on the west side of the Eyre Peninsula gulf and is home to almost 13,000 people.

Peterborough

BBC

The South Australian town of Peterborough provided a backdrop for some episodes of The Tourist, located just off of the Barrier Highway.

The Tourist airs on BBC One at 9pm on 1st January 2022.