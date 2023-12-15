It seems it isn't long until things kick off, with Elliot being kidnapped and Helen being told that the people who have taken him are "not messing around".

Cue cars falling off cliffs, guns being drawn and more destruction than you can shake a stick at. You can watch the full trailer right here now.

Macdonald and new cast member Conor MacNeill previously told RadioTimes.com that fans can expect just as many twists and turns as in the first season, with MacNeill adding that it's "just as chaotic and surprising and exciting".

Read more:

Meanwhile, Macdonald said: "There's a lot of new characters and there's a lot of twists and turns. I think Jack and Harry [Williams, show creators] are really good at setting up a bunch of things and then they unravel as the series does. And yeah, I think it's very much the same.

"They do that amazing thing where there are one-off characters that come into this, like there were in season 1, that are just electric and brilliant and odd and exciting to watch."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Dornan explained one of the reasons why it was crucial to set the new season in Ireland - rather than Australia, where the first was set - revealing this was one of the factors in his agreeing to return.

He said: "My thinking was, 'Where are we going? Like, if we're doing this, where are we going?'

"Because it was a bit of an upheaval to go to Australia, and the idea of going again so soon after… I mean, [other cast members] don't have kids, I have three kids. And I took them all with me, they went to school there, it was a big thing family-wise to do that.

"And the idea of doing that again so soon wasn't hugely appealing. But luckily, Jack and Harry [Williams, creators] had plans to make it something closer to home, and I probably approved those plans pretty quickly."

The Tourist season 2 starts on Monday 1st January on BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.