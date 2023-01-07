The BBC One drama proved a mammoth hit when it dropped at the start of 2022, starring the Fifty Shades actor as an amnesiac in the Australian outback, gradually peeling back the thrilling mystery surrounding his true identity.

Jamie Dornan is preparing to step in front of the camera for another action-packed adventure as The Tourist this year, although the acclaimed actor hastened to add that was never the original plan.

It was recently announced that The Tourist was last year's most-watched drama series in the UK, with Dornan soon to reunite with creators Harry and Jack Williams for a second season.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show last night, he explained: "There wasn’t meant to be [season 2], but then that many people watch something and you know how the world works.

"If there’s an appetite for it, and Jack and Harry Williams – who created the show – are very smart fellas, and they’ve worked out a way of continuing the story."

Dornan went on to confirm that The Tourist season 2 would commence filming "this year", although there's no word yet on when exactly the show will return to BBC One and iPlayer.

Earlier this week, in a discussion with the BBC about the first season, Dornan was vague about what the premise of the follow-up would be, but said it was "very exciting" to be hammering out the details with the Williams brothers.

"It’s just a matter of trying to piece that together and work out how that works; when it happens, where it happens, who it happens with," he said. "That’s the potentially very exciting bit."

On the runaway success of the series, Dornan told Norton that commercial success is never his primary goal when joining a project, although he admitted it is nice when something strikes a chord as The Tourist so clearly did.

"You’re trying to hopefully entice people to watch whatever you’re in, but it’s not really why you do it, I guess," he said to the comedian. "But when something like that happens and it gets a lot of attention, it’s just a bonus. It’s really nice."

The Tourist is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

