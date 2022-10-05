Frasier sequel with Kelsey Grammer is finally a go at Paramount+

The sequel series is being produced by streaming service Paramount+ and will reportedly follow the title character in a new city, with more official details not yet revealed.

Talk of a potential Frasier sequel has been doing the rounds for several years and now, a new series has finally been given the official go-ahead, with Kelsey Grammer back in the lead role.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

According to Deadline, it is expected to consist of 10 episodes, although this has not been confirmed, while it's also not clear if it is intended to run for more than one season.

Meanwhile, there's no news yet of any returning cast members beyond Grammer himself, but it's believed that any familiar faces from the original run will appear only in guest roles – with Frasier largely set to be joined by new characters.

Previously, David Hyde Pierce, who plays Frasier's brother Niles, had revealed in an interview with the Guardian that he knew a sequel was happening but was unable to confirm his involvement, explaining: "I don’t know where I’ll be and what I’ll be doing."

Grammer had teased on CBS's The Talk back in July that he was "in the final stages of the final script for the first episode" but beyond that, no time scale has been given for shooting the new run, with details likely to follow in the near future.

Three years ago, the star had said that he hoped to have a reboot ready for the summer of 2020 – claiming the series was "ready to go".

At the time he explained: "We’ll see how people respond to it, because it’s not gonna be the same place, not gonna be Seattle, it’s not gonna be the same Frasier, it’s gonna be the man in his next iteration. Hopefully that'll be something people like watching."

Frasier – itself a spin-off from Cheers – originally ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004, and proved to be one of the most successful American sitcoms of all time.

Throughout its run, the series won a then-record 37 Primetime Emmys – including picking up five consecutive gongs for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Get a seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.