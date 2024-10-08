It's a show that certainly doesn't shy away from themes of sexuality and being comfortable in one's own body, so was the prospect of being in such a role ever daunting for star David Tennant?

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the former Doctor Who star admitted: "I mean, it’s not something I look forward to.

"I don’t have to do nudity as much as you do [Alex Hassell], but everyone has a bit of that kind… part of the story is about how people manage their sexuality – for good, for ill, in positive ways, in negative ways."

David Tennant in Rivals. Disney Plus

Tennant, who plays Lord Tony Baddingham in the series, went on: "That’s part of what Jilly wrote, and that’s the story that we decided to tell, and I think it’s important that you meet that and you don’t shy away from it.

"Part of your job as an actor, I suppose, is to get over yourself, because you’re trying to tell... you’re trying to let people into the intimate lives of these characters and what that reveals about them.

"So, I mean, all the scenes are there, they all inform the characters, inform the story, so you have to focus on that side of it, the storytelling aspect, and get over yourself."

Alex Hassell, who plays Rupert Campbell-Black, continued: "It was also really important to know that the group of people we were working with and working for had the right interests at heart about why we would be doing these scenes and, as you say, what they were doing with the story.

"It was so immediately apparent that everyone cared about the same things and wanted to look after us, make sure we were comfortable. You know, really focus on why each scene was important in a storytelling or character development perspective."

Tennant added: "Yes, all the right safeguards were in place in terms of the on-set care for everyone, and also, just by chance, the group of people I think were all out to look out for each other, care for each other and make sure everyone was feeling comfortable and safe and had what they needed to tell the story without feeling like they were compromising themselves in any way."

The new series is based on the original 1988 Jilly Cooper novel of the same name and, according to the show's official synopsis, is packed "full of romantic entanglements, dastardly deals, sex and wit".

It continues: "Set against the backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England, Rivals delves headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986."

As well as Tennant and Hassell, the series also boasts a cast that includes Bella Maclean, Danny Dyer (EastEnders), Katherine Parkinson (Humans), Nafessa Williams (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody), Emily Atack (The Inbetweeners), Lisa McGrillis (Maternal), Luke Pasqualino (Skins), Claire Rushbrook (Sherwood) and Victoria Smurfit (Once Upon a Time).

