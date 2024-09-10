Good Omens season 3 'pauses production'
Prime Video's fantasy series is on a shooting hiatus, a new report suggests.
Filming on the third and final season of Good Omens has reportedly been halted.
The Prime Video series starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen is currently on a production hiatus, according to Deadline.
The publication suggests that "discussions about possible production changes" are ongoing amid the break.
RadioTimes.com has reached out to Amazon for comment.
Based on the 1990 novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, Good Omens revolves around an unlikely partnership between an angel (played by Sheen) and a demon (Tennant) who team up to prevent the apocalypse.
The series was officially renewed for a third and final season in December.
Last month, Sheen touched on the "extraordinary" reaction to the show's second season – which ended with a jaw-dropping final scene that saw Sheen's Aziraphale and Tennant's Crowley finally admit their feelings for each other only for them to be driven apart.
"One of the extraordinary things about being a part of [Good Omens] is the audience, the fans, the fandom of it," he said during a recent interview with TV Insider. "You have to take it very seriously because people get really affected by it."
He added: "Seeing how people reacted to the end of season 2 was extraordinary. So yeah, I hope, and I’m sure, that season 3 will be a satisfying experience for everyone."
Director Douglas Mackinnon – who helmed the first two seasons – had previously confirmed his exit from the show ahead of the renewal news.
After sharing a photo of the Good Omens set on Instagram, Mackinnon confirmed in the comments: "I'm not involved with this show anymore."
