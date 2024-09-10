The publication suggests that "discussions about possible production changes" are ongoing amid the break.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Amazon for comment.

Based on the 1990 novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, Good Omens revolves around an unlikely partnership between an angel (played by Sheen) and a demon (Tennant) who team up to prevent the apocalypse.

More like this

The series was officially renewed for a third and final season in December.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Last month, Sheen touched on the "extraordinary" reaction to the show's second season – which ended with a jaw-dropping final scene that saw Sheen's Aziraphale and Tennant's Crowley finally admit their feelings for each other only for them to be driven apart.

"One of the extraordinary things about being a part of [Good Omens] is the audience, the fans, the fandom of it," he said during a recent interview with TV Insider. "You have to take it very seriously because people get really affected by it."

He added: "Seeing how people reacted to the end of season 2 was extraordinary. So yeah, I hope, and I’m sure, that season 3 will be a satisfying experience for everyone."

Director Douglas Mackinnon – who helmed the first two seasons – had previously confirmed his exit from the show ahead of the renewal news.

After sharing a photo of the Good Omens set on Instagram, Mackinnon confirmed in the comments: "I'm not involved with this show anymore."

Read more:

Good Omens seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.