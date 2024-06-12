The hit drama received critical acclaim when it premiered back in 2023, becoming the second Apple TV+ series (after Ted Lasso) to earn a spot on Nielsen's weekly top 10 streaming chart.

Plot details for season 2 are few and far between, but we do know that Elba will be back as Sam Nelson, a corporate negotiator whose skills were put to the test in season 1 when his flight was overtaken by armed hijackers.

Earlier this year, Jones led the cast of ITV series Mr Bates vs The Post Office, as well as The Detectorists. He is set to star in Doug Liman's upcoming Apple TV+ film The Instigators.



Vicari is best known for starring in Netflix’s sci-fi thriller Dark, and has also appeared recently in the series Django, while Paul has starred in Counterpart and FBI: International.

Toby Jones as Alan Bates in Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

It was announced back in January that the thriller would be returning for a second season.

"I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season 1," said Elba.

"It's top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson, but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!"

"Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris's riveting performance in Hijack, and we're thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling season 2," added Jay Hunt, creative director for Apple TV+.

