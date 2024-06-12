Idris Elba's Hijack adds Mr Bates vs The Post Office star for season 2
Three new cast members have been announced.
The cast of Hijack season 2 is taking shape, with Mr Bates vs The Post Office star Toby Jones and two others confirmed to be joining the cohort.
Jones, Lisa Vicari (Dark) and Christiane Paul (FBI: International) will join Idris Elba in the season 2 cast, though character details are yet to be revealed.
The hit drama received critical acclaim when it premiered back in 2023, becoming the second Apple TV+ series (after Ted Lasso) to earn a spot on Nielsen's weekly top 10 streaming chart.
Plot details for season 2 are few and far between, but we do know that Elba will be back as Sam Nelson, a corporate negotiator whose skills were put to the test in season 1 when his flight was overtaken by armed hijackers.
Earlier this year, Jones led the cast of ITV series Mr Bates vs The Post Office, as well as The Detectorists. He is set to star in Doug Liman's upcoming Apple TV+ film The Instigators.
Vicari is best known for starring in Netflix’s sci-fi thriller Dark, and has also appeared recently in the series Django, while Paul has starred in Counterpart and FBI: International.
It was announced back in January that the thriller would be returning for a second season.
"I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season 1," said Elba.
"It's top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson, but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!"
"Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris's riveting performance in Hijack, and we're thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling season 2," added Jay Hunt, creative director for Apple TV+.
