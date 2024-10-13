Speaking about the role of these powerful women within the series, Emily Atack - who stars as Sarah Stratton - says: "That’s my favourite thing about Rivals, is the women, obviously. You’ve got these amazing, strong men at the helm of it, but yeah, as it unravels, you really understand these complex women.

"To write women in a flawed way like this, especially with Sarah Stratton, I think it’s a way more modern thing to do.

"It used to be that the women had to be a certain way and written a certain way, people didn’t dare to celebrate women like Sarah Stratton. But yeah, I think it’s really interesting, and it’s so fun to play a character like that."

Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham in Disney Plus's Rivals.

Atack continued: "She uses her sexuality to get the things she wants in the beginning, and towards the end, you kind of understand why she feels like she has no choice but to do that.

"So, a character like Sarah, who could’ve so easily been written as unlikeable, I wanted to... hopefully I’ve made her quite fun and funny.

"It’s just great taking these women and picking them apart and writing them as these flawed individuals and just going, well, it was a time where women maybe had to use their sexuality to get the things that they wanted. You sort of come away from it going, how far have we come in the world?"

Starring as Lord Tony Baddingham's (David Tennant) wife, Lady Monica, Claire Rushbrook also said: "My character doesn’t use her sexuality, and I think Lady Monica Baddingham really represents old England, which Jilly Cooper’s world is very much set in.

"She’s Tony’s wife, so her purpose really is to show this world that Jilly writes in, and also, to see Tony – who we see being caustic, potent and a powerful man at work – we see him at home with her and a different side of him, a different lens on his world."

Of course, Rushbrook is known for her roles in Ali & Ava, Sherwood season 1, Wilderness and, most recently, in A Very Royal Scandal.

Atack is known for her roles in The Inbetweeners, Almost Never and The Emily Atack Show, as well as helming her own BBC documentary, Emily Atack: Asking For It?.

Joining Rushbrook and Atack in the star-studded cast are the likes of David Tennant and Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean, Danny Dyer (EastEnders), Katherine Parkinson (Humans), Nafessa Williams (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody), Lisa McGrillis (Maternal), Luke Pasqualino (Skins) and Victoria Smurfit (Once Upon a Time).

Set in 1980s England, the new series unravels in Rutshire, where the struggle for independent television is on.

As per the official synopsis: "Set against the backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England, Rivals delves headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986."

