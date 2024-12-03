Jack O'Connell, Connor Swindells, Sofia Boutella and Dominic West will all be back in the cast for season 2, along with other returnees Theo Barklem-Biggs, Corin Silva, Jacob Ifan, Jacob McCarthy, Stuart Campbell and Bobby Schofield.

They will be joined by newcomers including Gwilym Lee, who will play Bill Stirling – the brother of Swindells's character – plus Con O’Neill, who will be playing General Montgomery.

Jack O'Connell as Paddy Mayne, Dominic West as Dudley Clarke and Sofie Boutella as Eve in SAS Rogue Heroes. BBC

The show was originally inspired by Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, and the synopsis for season 2, which will take place in spring 1943, says: "Paddy Mayne takes control of the SAS following David Stirling’s capture, and now attention must turn from the conflict in North Africa to mainland Europe.

"But GHQ have cast doubt over the future of the regiment, while the creation of a second unit and an influx of new arrivals make things even more difficult for the men. Can they prove that the SAS remain essential to the war, wherever it may lead them?"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When the show was first recommissioned, Knight said: "After the roaring success of Rogue Heroes I’m delighted to be embarking on the next chapter of the story. Series 2 will take the SAS into mainland Europe and will take our heroes to the limits of their endurance."

Read more:

SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 will air at 9pm on New Year's Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while season 1 is available on BBC iPlayer now.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.