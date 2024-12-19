A post on the official Peaky Blinders X (formerly Twitter) account read: "And that's a wrap! Filming has now completed on the Peaky Blinders film, coming to Netflix.

"Wishing a happy festive break to everyone, especially our wonderful cast and crew."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Saltburn star Keoghan is one of several big names joining the existing cast alongside Pulp Fiction star Tim Roth and Mission: Impossible favourite Rebecca Ferguson, although details as to their roles in the film have been kept under wraps so far.

Meanwhile, alongside Murphy, the film will also see the return of Sophie Rundle's Ada Thorne, as well as Tommy Shelby's close friends and colleagues Charlie Strong (Ned Dennehy), Johnny Dogs (Packy Lee) and Curly (Ian Peck).

And Stephen Graham will be returning as union convenor Hayden Stagg, too, after he revealed his involvement.

Read more:

The spin-off of the popular series had been in the works since before the show came to an end with its sixth season in 2022, with show boss Steven Knight having long been vocal about his desire to keep the world alive with a feature film rather than a seventh season.

Knight previously told The Mirror that the increased budget will be notable on screen, saying: "The biggest difference between a film and TV series is the budget.

"When you do stuff for TV, you often have to ask people to imagine it. But with a film, you can really do it. You can blow stuff up.

"Will Tommy be giving James Bond a run for his money? Maybe. There are parallels. We always thought of Peaky as very cinematic, so we are finally finding a screen big enough for what we want to do."

We can't wait!

Peaky Blinders is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The movie will stream on Netflix – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.