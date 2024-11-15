The first season took place predominantly in North Africa, while this season switches things up as the SAS troops move to mainland Europe.

GHQ have cast doubt over the future of the regiment - but can they prove that the SAS remains essential to the war?

You can watch the action-packed trailer right here now.

The second season once again comes from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, and sees stars including Sofia Boutella and Dominic West returning.

Read more:

New actors joining the cast for season 2 include Con O’Neill, playing General Montgomery, and Gwilym Lee, playing David Stirling’s brother Bill, who founded the 2SAS regiment.

Further new cast members include Stuart Thompson, Paolo De Vita, Anna Manuelli, Edward Bennett and Matteo Franco.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com last year, Lee teased that season 2 would in many ways explore "a different war", explaining: "In the desert, they rarely encountered civilians, for instance.

"They were operating deep, deep behind enemy lines, and there just weren't the same consequences and the same kind of impact on the soldiers, so you see the human impact on them a little bit more.

"But they are still these wild, roguish characters that are like the punks and rock-and-rollers of their time."

SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 will air on BBC One, while season 1 is available on BBC iPlayer now.

