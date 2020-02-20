**MAJOR SPOILERS FOR SERIES 15 FINALE FOLLOW*

“I know that everything has its time and I’m in no way sad that the show is closing, because I feel like we’ve done it beautifully, and I feel like there are roots there for it to re-hatch later,” he told TV Line.

“I kind of liken it to if you go to a concert, at a certain point the band has to leave the stage in order to have an encore. It’s just the natural progression.”

Exactly what plot lines could be resurrected, however, is unclear, with the show finishing with a pretty conclusive bang. Not only did the finale see the BAU finally hunt down The Chameleon – a serial killer with a penchant for cutting off his victim’s faces ­– but their trusty jet was finally destroyed after a final gunfight.

And that’s before we mention David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) finally retiring and Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) exiting the department for a new job.

But whatever does – or doesn't – happen next, it’s nice to know the cast and crew will still stay in touch with one another. “I’ll miss the crew, and the cast, and everybody,” said Gubler. “But luckily I talk to them probably more now that the show is over.”

