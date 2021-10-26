Showtrial: start date, time, cast, trailer and latest news

BBC One’s Showtrial promises to put a fresh spin on the courtroom drama, examining how prejudice and media bias has the power to create conditions for an unfair trial, thus preventing justice from being served.

Celine Buckens plays Talitha Campbell, the spoilt daughter of a wealthy, powerful property developer, who finds herself arrested on suspicion of murdering her university classmate.

Tracy Ifeachor co-stars as Cleo Roberts, the duty solicitor who takes on the difficult challenge of defending her in the bitter legal battle that awaits, against the wishes of Sir Campbell.

Created by Ben Richards, who is also the man behind Sky’s hit thriller COBRA, the story of Showtrial will unravel across five nail-biting episodes. For more details, read on.

Showtrial release date

CONFIRMED: Showtrial will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Sunday 31st October 2021.

Episodes will air weekly rather than opting for a box set release, likely to preserve the story’s various twists and turns, with the finale set to arrive on Sunday 28th November.

Showtrial was one of several recent series to be filmed in Bristol, joining the likes of Stephen Merchant’s The Outlaws and Channel 4 remake Before We Die, with shooting getting underway in April 2021.

Showtrial cast

The cast of Showtrial is led by Bridgerton‘s Celine Buckens as privileged murder suspect Talitha Campbell and Tracy Ifeachor (Treadstone) as her embattled solicitor Cleo Roberts.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s James Frain also stars as powerful property developer Damian Campbell, with Lolita Chakrabarti (Vigil) as family friend and senior politician Meera Harwood.

Sinéad Keenan (Three Families) appears in the key role of no-nonsense DI Paula Cassidy, who is investigating the suspicious disappearance of university student Hannah Ellis, quickly taking a disliking to the rude and entitled Talitha.

Ellis herself is played by Abra Thompson (This Country), with the supporting cast rounded out by Kerr Logan (Strike: Lethal White), Christopher Hatherall (Britannia), Joseph Payne (The Third Day) and Sharon D Clarke (Doctor Who).

What is Showtrial about?

BBC

Showtrial follows an investigation into the disappearance and possible murder of university student Hannah Ellis, where the privileged daughter of a powerful property developer is considered the prime suspect.

Talitha Campbell is taken in for questioning by police, where she is assigned Cleo Roberts as her duty solicitor, an intelligent woman who might just be the only person capable of gaining her respect.

Together, they will attempt to prove Talitha’s supposed innocence, but questions will linger over whether she is telling the whole truth as the series progresses and secrets are revealed.

Meanwhile, Talitha’s father Damian will be attempting to influence matters from the outside, having been pushed away by his daughter for reasons as yet unknown.

Showtrial trailer

The BBC released the first trailer for Showtrial ten days prior to the premiere date, which teases intense exhanges between Talitha and Cleo, as well as the outside forces who have them in their sights. Watch below.

Showtrial premieres on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 31st October.