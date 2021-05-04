Three Families release date: Cast, trailer and latest news

From the producers of harrowing real-life drama Three Girls comes a new BBC One drama focussing on the issue of strict abortion laws in Northern Ireland.

Gwyneth Hughes (Doing Money) pens the compelling two-part series, and (as the title suggests) it follows three families whose lives are impacted by the Abortion Act of 1967, which legalised abortion in the UK but did not extend to Northern Ireland.

Based on real people, the characters include a mother and daughter whose lives are upended by an unwanted teenage pregnancy, and a married couple whose much-wanted first child will die of a fatal foetal abnormality.

The BBC synopsis states the series “explores the emotional background to a controversial campaign, which culminated in the UK government forcing a liberalisation of the law in Northern Ireland”.

Here’s everything you need to know about real-life drama Three Families.

When is Three Families released?

Three Families airs on BBC One and is stripped across two consecutive nights, Monday 10th May and Tuesday 11th May at 9pm.

What is Three Families about?

The drama series focuses on three real-life women (whose names have been changed): Theresa, a mother of two whose teenage daughter Orla gets pregnant, and Hannah, a young newlywed desperate for a baby. We also meet Rosie, an older, wealthier woman whose unborn baby has a genetic condition.