Three Families real life history: The true story behind the BBC One drama

BBC One series Three Families is based on true stories, following three separate families who all, for different reasons, seek to terminate their pregnancies.

However, they all live in Northern Ireland, where abortion laws have historically been among the most restrictive in Europe.

The series is set in the years running up to the decriminalisation of abortion in Northern Ireland two years ago, and the families we follow form part of the “emotional background” to that change in law, according to the BBC synopsis.

Read on for the true stories and real-life history behind Three Families.

What is the true story behind Three Families?

Based on real-life experiences, BBC drama Three Families is set in Northern Ireland and follows three families whose lives are impacted by the Abortion Act of 1967. This act legalised abortion in the UK but did not extend to Northern Ireland.

The emotional two-parter explores the complex background to a controversial campaign, which culminated in the UK government forcing a liberalisation of the law in Northern Ireland two years ago, in 2019. This change in law meant that abortion (terminating a pregnancy) was decriminalised, and neither healthcare workers nor the women and girls who seek abortions could be prosecuted.

Screenwriter Gwyneth Hughes says, “When executive producer Sue Hogg first asked me to write Three Families, I was amazed to discover that thousands of women from Northern Ireland still had to get on planes and ferries, and go to England in search of terminations they could not access at home. I’d simply never understood that the 1967 Act excluded Northern Ireland.

“I arrived in Belfast to begin my research at the height of a ferocious campaign, which culminated in the Westminster government controversially imposing legal change when the Assembly was suspended. But I did not want to write a political film, or a campaigning one. I wanted to be fair to both sides – to all sides, in fact, as in the world of real life there are always more than two!

She continues, “Classically the abortion debate is presented as two opposing and immoveable camps – “pro Life”, and “pro Choice”. But as I discovered, it’s not as simple as that. What about people like our character Theresa, who thought she was against abortion until her own 15-year old daughter fell pregnant?”

Who are the real-life Three Families and where are they now?

BBC

The three families are all based on real people (whose names have been changed), who spoke confidentially to screenwriter Gwyneth Hughes for the BBC One drama Three Families.

The majority of events in the series take place before abortion was decriminalised in Northern Ireland.

Theresa, played by Sinéad Keenan, is based on an unnamed woman who was embroiled in a real life court case, during which she was eventually found not guilty of buying abortion pills for her teenage daughter. This ruling, in October 2019 at Belfast’s Crown Court, followed the decriminalisation of abortion in Northern Ireland.

Theresa’s comments for the press in episode two are taken from the anonymous woman’s real statement, released by her solicitor. “My emotions are all over the place and I find it hard to put into words how I am feeling,” she said at the time.

“For the first time in six years, I can go back to being the mother I was, without the weight of this hanging over me every minute of every day and I can finally move on with my life.”

Genevieve O’Reilly plays pregnant 40-year old Rosie, who appears in Three Families episode two.