The Girl Before reveals first look at Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo

We have a new drama coming to BBC One (and HBO Max, for readers in the USA) called The The Girl Before and we now have our first look at the star-studded cast in character.

The BBC revealed the first images of Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki), David Oyelowo (Selma), Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse) and Jessica Plummer (Eastenders) today – and the pictures and synopsis lead us to believe we may have our next addictive thriller on our hands.

Mbatha-Raw plays Jane who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect played by Oyelowow. There’s just one catch: the occupants must abide by his list of exacting rules. Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways, but when she makes the shocking discovery about her predecessor, Emma (Plummer), she’s forced to confront unnerving similarities. As the two women’s timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before.

The Girl Before is an adaptation of a book by Anthony Capella that came out in 2016 and proved to be popular with the novel selling over one million copies since its publication. It also got positive reviews and enough buzz that an adaptation for the screen was always going to happen. It was the BBC that pushed ahead with it, with HBO realising its potential and signing up to have it on their own streaming service in the States.

The four-part series, which as yet does not have an airdate, is written and executive produced by JP Delaney with Marissa Lestrade as a co-writer. It has been directed by Lisa Brühlmann whose work can be seen in, amongst other things, Killing Eve. It was shot earlier this year in Bristol.

