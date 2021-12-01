What’s new on Netflix in December 2021 – all the shows and movies coming up

Last Christmas, Netflix treated us to something for everyone, from the likes of Bridgerton season one and foot-stomping film musical The Prom, to the acclaimed Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the final on-screen performance from the late Chadwick Boseman.

This year’s December slate is similarly rich and varied, from Jane Campion’s future Oscar contender The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a brutal cowboy, to Sandra Bullock’s The Unforgivable and the much-anticipated Don’t Look Up, the star-studded disaster movie featuring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.

There’s also the long-awaited second season of The Witcher, the fantasy adaptation starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan, in addition to brand new heartwarming festive fare, including the likes of Single All the Way.

And if that’s not enough, you can ring in the New Year with the upcoming psychological thriller The Lost Daughter, adapted from Elena Ferrante’s book of the same name, and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Read on for our pick of the December list – and if you’re after November’s Netflix releases, including A Boy Called Christmas and Aardman’s Robin Robin, we have that covered there, too.

Wednesday 1st December

Netflix

The Power of the Dog Jane Campion’s first feature film in years is already being hailed as an Oscar contender for next year. Starring Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch, it’s a sweeping, brutal tale about the wild west.

This Way Up Irish comedian Aisling Bea plays an English teacher who emerges from a short stay at a mental health facility at the start of the series.

Lost in Space season 3 The Robinson family returns for their third and final outing, but the dangers of deep space surround them.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure season 5 Throughout time, the Joestar family battle supernatural villains.

I Am Belmaya A documentary following the titular Belmaya, a young Dalit woman in Nepal, who decides to begin filmmaking.

Green Snake A Netflix original, this film follows Xiao Qing, who goes on a quest to save her sister and winds up in a dystopian city.

Constantine Based on the comic book Hellblazer, this film is set in a supernatural world and follows a private detective.

Executive Decision This thriller film sees commandos use an experimental plane to try to foil a terrorist bombing in Washington DC.

The End of the Journey A 40-year-old mother struggles with empty nest syndrome.

Thursday 2nd December

Single All the Way Singleton Peter (Michael Urie) is dreading returning home for the holidays and facing his family’s judgement over his single status, so he brings along his best friend – with surprising results.

The Coyotes An original Netflix series, following a group of kids away at summer camp, and whose lives change when they stumble across diamonds in the nearby woods.

#ABTalks Anas Bukhash hosts a YouTube series featuring brutally honest conversations with A-list stars.

Rain or Shine After a building collapses, two survivors find solace and meaning in each other’s company.

The Whole Truth A creepy new original film about two siblings who unleash a series of horrifying events.

Friday 3rd December

Netflix

Money Heist series 5b The hit heist drama following a group of thieves determined to empty the coffers of the Royal Mint of Spain returns. One of their party is dead, and the enemy still lurks in the Bank of Spain, wounded but as dangerous as ever.

Coming Out Colton The Bachelor star Colton Underwood talks openly about coming out as a gay man in this emotional new documentary.

Exploring the Snow – The Final Volume This festive documentary about the wonders – and perils – of snowy landscapes follows a group of snowmobilers to Romania, Sweden and beyond.

Kilimanjaro: Going for Broke Four disabled mountain climbers set out to scale the famous peak.

King George VI: The Man Behind the King’s Speech A history documentary exploring the real-life story behind the Oscar-winning film The King’s Speech.

Saturday 4th December

True North A harrowing tale of a young boy wrongfully imprisoned in a labour camp.

Monday 6th December

Our Beloved Summer When a decade-old documentary about two high school sweethearts unexpectedly goes viral, the now-exes wind up back in front of the camera in this sweet South Korean series, starring Parasite’s Choi Woo-shik.

David and the Elves A festive family original following a cynical elf who must rediscover the true meaning of the holiday season.

Voir One for film lovers, this is a series of visual essays celebrating the best of cinema.

Tuesday 7th December

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) The comedian’s first Netflix comedy special explores “Karens”, lockdown and more.

Wednesday 8th December

Titans season 3 Batman’s former sidekick, Robin, emerges from the shadows of Gotham City to lead a new group of heroes.

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special This Netflix original comedy special explores the many quirks and contradictions of the holiday season.

Thursday 9th December

Shaman King An original anime series, following Yoh Asakura as he enters a centuries-old contest to become The Shaman King.

Friday 10th December

The Unforgivable An original movie starring Sandra Bullock as a convicted murderer newly released from prison, and determined to track down her sister.

How to Ruin Christmas season 2 Tumi returns with the hopes of making things right after ruining her sister’s Christmas wedding.

Aranyak Mismatched cops must work together following a seemingly unsolvable murder.

Glow Up season 2 Make-up artists compete to create the most original beauty looks.

Still Out of My League Teenager Marta (Ludovica Francesconi) suffers from a fatal illness, but her positivity shines through – especially when it comes to her search for love.

Anonymously Yours Vale and Alex embark on a digital-only relationship, without realising they already know each other.

Saturday 11th December

Bad Boys for Life A Miami cop’s retirement plan gets jeopardised when his partner is targeted by a drugs cartel.

The Hungry and the Hairy South Korea’s answer to The Hairy Bikers, friends Rain and Ro Hong-chul travel around Korea by motorbike and sample the country’s best delicacies.

Tuesday 14th December

Bonus Family season 4 A Swedish comedy drama about a blended family.

The Future Diary A brand new Netflix reality dating show, in which contestants are gifted a diary containing their own love story.

Wednesday 15th December

Superstore season 6 America Ferrera and Ben Feldman return to superstore Cloud 9 in the sixth and final season of this much-loved comedy show.

The Hand of God Set in Naples, Italy, in the 1980s, this original film follows a young aspiring filmmaker.

Sparkle A film about three sisters’ rise to prominence as a Motown girl group in the 1960s.

Thursday 16th December

The Salisbury Poisonings Anne-Marie Duff and Rafe Spall star in a three-part drama about the real-life Skripal incident.

Aggretsuko season 4 The fourth instalment of the animated Japanese comedy series.

A California Christmas: City Lights One year on from the original, Callie and Joseph leave home for new adventures – and there’s the faint sound of wedding bells…

Friday 17th December

Netflix

The Witcher season 2 The much-anticipated second instalment of the fantasy adaptation, starring Superman’s Henry Cavill as the fearsome Geralt of Rivia.

Decoupled A mismatched married couple contend with their impending divorce in this Netflix original.

5 Seconds of Summer: So Perfect A new documentary following the boyband 5 Seconds of Summer on tour.

Monday 20th December

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar The latest in a series of short preludes to the upcoming Elite season.

Tuesday 21st December

Grumpy Christmas A Christmas family trip to the beach goes wrong as family members battle for control over the holiday.

Wednesday 22nd December

Emily in Paris season 2 The Marmite TV series following Chicago-based marketing executive Emily, who moved to Paris in season one.

Friday 24th December

Don’t Look Up This star-studded original disaster movie features Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and Ariana Grande in its ensemble cast.

Minnal Murali An Indian Malayalam-language superhero film about a tailor who gains unexpected powers.

1,000 Miles from Christmas An upcoming Spanish Netflix film about a curmudgeonly auditor who travels to a small town for Christmas.

Friday 31st December

The Lost Daughter Olivia Colman (The Crown, The Favourite) headlines this gripping original film about a female holidaymaker who becomes fixated on a young mother.

