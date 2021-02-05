When is Emily in Paris season 2 release date? Cast, plot and latest news

It’s been almost half a year since Emily in Paris made its Netflix debut, but the romantic comedy has been making headlines thanks to its recent Golden Globe nominations.

The 10-part series, starring Lily Collins as a Chicago-based social media-obsessed millennial who moves to Paris for a marketing job, picked up a nomination for Best Musical or Comedy series, while Collins received a nod in the Best Actress category.

Whether you agree or disagree with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s choices this year, the series will be returning at some point for a second trip to Paris and according to Collins, production on the project could be starting sooner than expected.

Read on for everything we know so far about Emily in Paris season two, from a potential release date and returning cast members, to plot theories around the Emily-Gabriel-Camille love triangle.

Will there be a second season of Emily in Paris?

Yes! Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for a second series back in November, announcing the news with a video of the cast saying the word “deus” to camera.

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

While the show received mixed reviews from critics, the romantic comedy shot to the top of Netflix’s streaming ranking in October 2020, makes its renewal pas de surprise.

At the end of last year, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins told Harper’s Bazaar that she was keen to revisit Emily, saying: “I’m so proud of the way that it’s kind of globally reached every country, and that’s thanks to Netflix, really pushing it out there and believing in it. And then to be number one in the world still, it is mind-blowing.”

Darren Star also teased a second season of Emily in Paris, telling E! News on 19th October: “I don’t know about season two yet, but I think Emily has some surprising tough choices.”

He added: “Nothing is sort of exactly as it seems to [Emily], and I think a lot of her ideas about life are constantly tested. And they will be next season, as well.”

When is Emily in Paris season 2 released?

Season two has officially been green-lit, and while Netflix hasn’t revealed when filming is likely to start, Lily Collins has revealed that the wait shouldn’t be too long.

Speaking to Deadline in February, Collins said: “We’re aiming to hopefully be going back soon. Hopefully in spring time.”

“We’re trying to move forward. Again everything COVID-pending. When we got confirmed for season two, it made up all even more excited and even more anxious to get back.

“Of course there are so many regulations right now and we want to be safe, but we want to get back.”

If filming does in fact begin this spring, it’s possible that season two could land on our screens by early 2022.

What was the controversy around season 1?

Since arriving on Netflix, Emily in Paris has received flack from French viewers, who’ve panned the show for perpetuating stereotypes about Parisians and French people and for Lily Collins’ unlikely and at times ignorant character Emily.

French radio station RTL wrote about the show on its website, saying: “Between the beret, the cocktail dresses and the impeccable streets, Parisians had a hard time recognising their everyday life”, while French magazine Les Inrockuptibles wrote that the show “did not fail to make Parisians laugh”.

As for the episode in which Emily’s client, a perfume company, shoots an advert featuring a naked model walking across the Alexandre III bridge, and tells Emily that the concept is “sexy” and not “sexist”, various French people objected to this storyline, with Florence Coupry, an executive in a French strategic communications firm, telling The New York Times: “This has nothing to do with being French. A campaign like this would backfire.”

She added: “This is a series about extreme clichés, cliché after cliché. Whoever made this is clearly having fun with the clichés. As viewers, we’re being played with here.”

In an interview Cosmopolitan, the show’s French star Lucas Bravo agreed with the criticism, saying: “We’re portraying clichés and we’re portraying one single vision of Paris. Paris is one of the most diverse cities in the world.”

What will happen in Emily in Paris season 2?

**WARNING – SPOILERS FOR SEASON ONE**

Emily in Paris’ first outing left viewers with a satisfying yet messy ending. After 10 episodes of unbearable sexual tension, stolen kisses and the typical problems that come with a love triangle, Emily (Lily Collins) and her neighbour Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) got intimate with one another, with Emily under the impression that Gabriel is about to leave for Normandy to open his own restaurant.

However, in the show’s very last scene, we watch as Emily’s client Antoine (William Abadie) has offers Gabriel financial funding, which will allow him to buy a restaurant in Paris and means that he’ll be sticking around for the long-term.

Season two will undoubtedly explore the fallout of Emily and Gabriel getting together, especially since Gabriel’s girlfriend and Emily’s friend Camille (Camille Razat) won’t be best pleased with the pair’s antics. Will Emily and Gabriel make a go of it or will Emily prioritise her friendship with Camille?

However, according to Bravo, Emily and Camille’s relationship may head in a completely different direction, which the first series “planted a few seeds” about.

He told Cosmopolitan, “Like, Camille, when she kisses Emily on the mouth, and she’s like, ‘I’m not sorry.’ And then when they’re in bed, and I’m liking the picture, it’s all little seeds. Anything could happen between the three of them. I think Darren wants this second season to be really open-minded.”

While in an interview with Vogue UK, Collins predicted that the next season will “create more love triangle drama”, adding: “There are tons of little moments where you’re like, ‘…Does Camille like Emily?’ You can’t really get a vibe, and I feel like that ambiguity is what keeps Emily intrigued.”

“I think anyone in that position would be like, you’re my friend, but now I have this romantic connection [with Gabriel], and I don’t want to hurt you, but… Oh my God! So, you know what, it’s really confusing,” she said.

Speaking to Deadline in February 2021, Collins said that while she’s not sure what will happen in season two, she thinks “it would be a little early” for Emily to “lock something in” with Gabriel.

“I think she’s still exploring the prospects. Honestly I think Emily doesn’t even know [what will happen], and that’s the beauty of the way that they write the show. She has yet to find all the qualities she maybe is looking for.

“But that being said, there is that connection with Gabriel, but now she has Camille in that love triangle, so I think there’s still experiences to be had, adventure to be had and she’s still finding herself.”

She added that with Mindy having moved in with Emily during the series finale, season two is set to be full of fun. “I can’t wait to hopefully see what madness ensues there.”

There’s also the possibility that series two could see Emily travel to the UK, with Collins telling Harper’s Bazaar: “At some point, I was joking with Darren and said, ‘Couldn’t they just, like, hop on the Eurostar and, like, have a British excursion?’ I think it could be Emily going to all these different places.”

“It’s Emily in … and then insert the city. She could just take the train and go all over Europe, and Mindy and her could go together,” she said. “I think that there’s so much personality that we can dive into more in the second season if we get to go.”

Emily in Paris season 2 cast

There’s no Emily in Paris without Lily Collins of course, so if a second series is commissioned, we’re bound to see the actress reprise the titular role, hopefully alongside Ashley Park (Mindy), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel) and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Emily’s glamorous yet scary French boss Sylvie).

It’s also likely that Camille Razat, who plays Emily’s friend and Gabriel’s girlfriend Camille, will return for season two considering the amount of drama that’s likely been caused by Emily and Gabriel getting together in the season finale.

Emily in Paris is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.