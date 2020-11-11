Accessibility Links

Emily in Paris series 2 confirmed by Netflix

The romantic-comedy series will be back for a second outing.

Lily Collins in Emily in Paris

Published:

Netflix has confirmed that its romantic comedy series Emily in Paris will be returning for a second outing.

The streamer’s official UK & Ireland Twitter account shared the announcement, writing, “Béret exciting news. Emily in Paris will return for season 2. Oui oui!”

Meanwhile, Netflix also posted a video showing various stars of the series excitedly saying the word “deux” to camera, against an Eiffel Tower backdrop.

The video ends with a message saying, “Deux is always better than un. Emily in Paris will return for series 2.”

The news comes despite the series having been largely derided by critics, with many viewers lambasting its overuse of tired French stereotypes.

However, that backlash did not prevent millions of fans from watching the show, with the first season finding itself in the Netflix top 10 most-watched list long after it debuted.

The series stars Lily Collins as the titular Emily, a marketing executive from Chicago who moves to the French capital to provide a US perspective to a Parisian marketing firm.

After arriving, Emily gets off on the wrong foot with some of her co-workers, including Julien (Samuel Arnold) and her boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) while she also explores the dating and fashion scenes in Paris.

The series was conceived by 90210 and Sex and the City creator Darren Star, and landed on the streamer in early October of this year, with Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery also starring.

Before the official announcement, Star had teased that a second run might be on the cards, telling E! News: “I don’t know about season two yet, but I think Emily has some surprising tough choices.

“Nothing is sort of exactly as it seems to [Emily], and I think a lot of her ideas about life are constantly tested. And they will be next season, as well.”

A release date for the second series has not yet been announced, nor is it clear when production will start for the next instalment or whether it will be affected by the pandemic.

Emily in Paris is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.

