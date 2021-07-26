Queer Eye season 6: release date, location and latest news for Netflix series

By: John Calday

The Fab Five have made it to season six, and we bet it will be bigger than ever.

For those of you new to this, Queer Eye is a reality makeover series rebooted from the original Queer Eye for The Straight Guy which ran from 2003 to 2007.

This reboot is hosted by five LGBTQ+ superstars who bring different lifestyle skillsets to changing a chosen participant’s life. The majority of filming has taken place in the US previously, with four episodes out of 48 being filmed in Japan, showing there’s scope for more.

As we get excited for Queer Eye season six, read on for everything you need to know.

Queer Eye season 6 release date

The pandemic had halted production, but the gang have bounced back and resumed on 23rd April.

We can probably expect this one rolling out later this year or early in 2022, if they plan to keep up with their “two series per year” form.

Queer Eye season 6 location

Buckle up cowboys and cowgirls, Texan capital Austin is the next location for Queer Eye season six.

We first caught word through the show’s Twitter, where the show’s official account said: “We’re SO EXCITED to step our cowboy boots back in Austin to film Queer Eye: Texas! Can’t wait to bring more smiles (and tears) to your faces!”

Fab Five members

Thankfully, all existing members of the Fab Five are back for another series, meaning we get more tips and tricks from Karamo, Jonathan, Antoni, Tan and Bobby.

Read on for more about our beloved experts.

Karamo Brown

Age: 40

Twitter: @Karamo

Instagram: @karamo

Kamaro’s earliest foray on-screen was being cast as the “school drummer” in 2001’s Princess Diaries starring Anne Hathaway! Our resident culture expert, while the others make the contestant physically fabulous, Karamo helps them to love themselves on a deeper level.

Jonathan Van Ness

Age: 34

Twitter: @jvn

Instagram: @jvn

Jonathan descends from a long line of journalists. He is the sixth generation of the Oakley family who’ve owned his local province’s Quincy Media since the late 1800s. As a trained hairdresser, JVN makes every client feel fabulous.

Tan France

Age: 38

Twitter: @tanfrance

Instagram: @tanfrance

Tan was born in Doncaster, in case you sensed his accent may have been anything other than All-American. He sits comfortably Stateside now though, as does the silver quiff atop his head. If you need a wardrobe update, look no further than Tan.

Antoni Porowski

Age: 37

Twitter: @antoni

Instagram: @antoni

Our resident chef always rustles up tasty dishes for the Queer Eye stars. His segments became so popular he recently released a cookbook, filled with yummy meals.

Bobby Berk

Age: 39

Twitter: @bobbyberk

Instagram: @bobby

If you need inspo for your home, Bobby has every tip and trick up his sleeve to give your abode style and class.

What is Queer Eye?

Queer Eye is a reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, a makeover show from the early 00s.

The Netflix series sees the Fab Five transform people’s lives with their talents – Karamo Brown is a culture and lifestyle guru, Jonathan Van Ness takes care of grooming and hair, Antoni Porowski brings some flair to the kitchen, Tan France sorts the wardrobe and Bobby Berk helps with interior design.

Their non-judgemental approach is about giving people back their self-esteem and helping them prioritise their own wellbeing, rather than forcing them to wear clothes just because they are fashionable. The makeovers are truly life-changing as a result.

Warning: you’ll cry happy tears.

