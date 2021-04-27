When is Superstore season 6 coming to Netflix? How to watch final season in the UK

It may have been a slow-burner this side of the pond, but comedy series Superstore is finally getting the recognition it deserves – just in time for its hotly anticipated sixth and final season.

The big finale has already aired on NBC in the US, and Netflix added seasons 1-5 earlier this year, but for those looking for the sixth – and final – season, you may have noticed it hasn’t made its way onto the platform quite yet.

If you’ve just binged all five seasons, you’re probably feeling, like us, a bit bereft as you wait to find out what happens to Amy and Jonah, whether Dina and Garrett will get back together and how the store manages to cope with pandemic life.

Fortunately, you can watch the show in the UK on ITV2 if you can’t wait for Netflix to offer up the last 15 episodes. Get the Cloud 9 branded tissues out, it’s a weepy one.

How to watch Superstore season 6 in the UK

Superstore season six premiered on ITV2 on 19th April 2021 for UK viewers. It will continue to air Monday to Friday at 7:30pm, and you can also catch up on the ITV Hub, or watch the late night repeat.

The show airs on NBC in the US.

When will Superstore season 6 be released on Netflix?

Superstore superfans will know seasons 1-5 are already on Netflix, but the final series is yet to make its way onto the streaming platform.

Netflix is yet to confirm when Superstore season six will be released, but we anticipate it will arrive on the streamer later this year or at the beginning of 2022.

The format follows a similar pattern to Brooklyn Nine-Nine which airs on E4 in the UK before being added to Netflix later in the year. Season seven of the cop sitcom aired on E4 in 2020, but was only added to Netflix this March (that’s a year later).

If you do have Netflix, you can always turn to the The Office (US) or Parks and Recreation while you mourn the end of Superstore.

How many episodes are in Superstore season 6?

There are 15 episodes in total in the sixth and final season of Superstore. By the time the series ends there will be a total of 113 episodes to enjoy, surpassing the 100 episode milestone.

The 100th episode was originally written as the season five finale, but was delayed and aired in season six instead due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down production.

Superstore season 6 is currently airing on ITV2 on weeknights. Season 1-5 are now available on Netflix.

