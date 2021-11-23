Call the Midwife Christmas 2021 special: Release date, cast, and latest news
Poplar's beloved nurses are ready to spread some festive cheer.
Published:
In recent years, the Call the Midwife Christmas special has been a highlight of the festive TV schedule for fans.
Last year’s festive trip to Nonnatus House was the most popular show on Christmas Day 2020, pulling in 5.4 million viewers, according to the BBC.
The beloved midwifery drama will soon be back on our screens for a 2021 Christmas episode and, judging by the images the BBC has already released, Poplar’s nurses are ready to spread some festive cheer.
Helen George’s nurse Trixie Franklin and Leonie Elliott’s Lucille Anderson will be back for “their busiest Christmas Day ever”. Miriam Margolyes’s Mother Mildred will also be reprising her role for the special, following her absence from the 10th season.
Read on for everything you need to know about the Call the Midwife Christmas 2021 special including the show’s air date, cast and latest information.
Call the Midwife Christmas 2021 special release date
Call the Midwife has become a regular fixture of the Christmas Day TV schedule in recent years.
The Christmas 2021 special is likely to air on BBC One on 25th December 2021 around 8pm – and keep us happy until the show returns for its 11th season in 2022.
However, with timing yet to be confirmed viewers will have to wait for more information.
Season 11, which has now completed filming, is expected to air soon after in January 2022.
Call the Midwife Christmas 2021 special plot
The official BBC synopsis reads: “Series 11 begins with a Christmas special set in December 1966. Christmas promises to be a memorable one at Nonnatus House as Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) prepare for their upcoming winter wedding. The Nonnatus team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant mums-to-be, each with their own challenging case. Luckily Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) is on hand to support the team.”
Posting on the Instagram account for the show, the team behind the drama shared a photo of Reggie (played by Daniel Laurie) and Lucille (played by Leonie Elliott) back in September 2021.
“We have questions… “Reggie… are those pyjamas you’re wearing… in snow?? Does that snowman have pointy ears? How adorable is Lucille in green!!” the caption read.
“Of course, we’re not going to tell you what happens in this episode, except to say that our own lovely Lucille has a LOT to prepare for… We are all very proud of this year’s Christmas episode, and just can’t WAIT for you to see it!”
Call the Midwife Christmas 2021 special cast
All of the familiar faces are expected to return for the Call the Midwife Christmas special including Leonie Elliott (Lucille Anderson), Stephen McGann (Doctor Patrick Turner), Helen George (Trixie Franklin) and Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne).
Fans can also look forward to seeing a beloved face for the special, it has been revealed.
Miriam Margolyes will be reprising her role as Sister Mildred in the special, following her absence from the 10th season.
The actress was forced to take a break from Call the Midwife earlier in 2021 after COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented her from getting back to the UK for filming.
Call the Midwife Christmas 2021 special trailer
Sadly, a trailer is yet to be released.
Fans can expect to see a preview of the special some time in December 2021.
Watch this space!
The Call the Midwife Christmas special will likely air on 25th December 2021 on BBC One ahead of season 11 premiering in 2022.
Call the Midwife seasons 1-10 are available on BBC iPlayer.