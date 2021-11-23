Call the Midwife Christmas 2021 special: Release date, cast, and latest news

In recent years, the Call the Midwife Christmas special has been a highlight of the festive TV schedule for fans.

Last year’s festive trip to Nonnatus House was the most popular show on Christmas Day 2020, pulling in 5.4 million viewers, according to the BBC.

The beloved midwifery drama will soon be back on our screens for a 2021 Christmas episode and, judging by the images the BBC has already released, Poplar’s nurses are ready to spread some festive cheer.

Helen George’s nurse Trixie Franklin and Leonie Elliott’s Lucille Anderson will be back for “their busiest Christmas Day ever”. Miriam Margolyes’s Mother Mildred will also be reprising her role for the special, following her absence from the 10th season.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Call the Midwife Christmas 2021 special including the show’s air date, cast and latest information.

Call the Midwife Christmas 2021 special release date

Call the Midwife has become a regular fixture of the Christmas Day TV schedule in recent years.

The Christmas 2021 special is likely to air on BBC One on 25th December 2021 around 8pm – and keep us happy until the show returns for its 11th season in 2022.

However, with timing yet to be confirmed viewers will have to wait for more information.

Season 11, which has now completed filming, is expected to air soon after in January 2022.

Call the Midwife Christmas 2021 special plot