Worzel Gummidge Christmas 2021 specials: release date, cast and news

Mackenzie Crook’s reinvention of the classic Worzel Gummidge stories have quickly become a staple of many family’s Christmas viewing, telling heartwarming countryside tales for all-ages to enjoy.

After the pandemic meant only one episode could be produced last year, fans will be pleased to hear that the show will be returning for three full-length specials in 2021, including a reunion with Crook’s co-star in BBC Four’s Detectorists.

Toby Jones played six roles in the series three premiere, titled Guy Forks, those being every member of The Village Committee: the Baker, Butcher, Mayor, Postmaster, Publican, and Alderman.

Each one has their own distinct look, with Jones putting his renowned versatility to work imbuing them each with their own unique charm, while Paul Kaye dons an elaborate costume to play a Guy Fawkes effigy come to life.

Crook said: “I’m thrilled to bring three new episodes of Worzel Gummidge to audiences this year and to announce the quite brilliant cast. We had a happy summer making these films and I hope some of that comes across on screen.”

Read on for everything you need to know about the Worzel Gummidge Christmas 2021 specials.

Worzel Gummidge: Christmas specials 2021 release date

The first of three Worzel Gummidge episodes to air this year premiered on Saturday 6th November at 5:45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, telling a story inspired by the festivities of Guy Fawkes Night.

Two more episodes are still to come, with no confirmed air date just yet, but they are likely to be part of the BBC’s Christmas line-up of programming if previous years are any indication.

In 2019 and 2020, Worzel Gummidge aired between 24th and 27th December, so RadioTimes.com predicts that these new instalments will follow suit. Keep checking back for more information as it comes in.

Worzel Gummidge cast

Of course, Mackenzie Crook will be back in the title role as walking, talking scarecrow Worzel Gummidge, while he also takes writer-director duties on this passion project of his.

Thierry Wickens and India Brown will also return as his young friends John and Susan, who will no doubt be helping him out of a number of scrapes in these new episodes.

Viewers can also expect to see a number of familiar guest stars in Worzel Gummidge 2021, with Toby Jones playing six roles in the Guy Fawkes episode, portraying the entire Village Committee: the Baker, Butcher, Mayor, Postmaster, Publican, and Alderman. If anyone can do it, he can.

Reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion Bill Bailey will appear as Mr Peregrine in an episode titled Calliope Jane, with Nneka Okoye in the eponymous role.

Returning members of the Worzel Gummidge cast include Steve Pemberton as Mr Braithwaite, Rosie Cavaliero as Mrs Braithwaite, Vicki Pepperdine as Aunt Sally.

Worzel Gummidge 2021 episodes

The BBC has released synopses for the three Worzel Gummidge specials airing this year – titled Guy Forks, Twitchers and Calliope Jane.

Guy Forks takes place on the build-up to bonfire night in Scatterbrook, where Worzel finds himself in peril after an argument results in him agreeing to swap jobs with his cousin, a Guy Fawkes effigy.

The BBC synopsis reads: “With The Bonfire Night Committee distracted, Guy convinces Worzel to swap places, but it soon becomes clear that Worzel has bitten off more than he can chew. With Worzel stuck on top of the bonfire, John and Susan turn to Aunt Sally for help, but can they find a way to rescue Worzel before time runs out?”

The second episode, Twitchers, sees a flock of rare birds arrive on Scatterbook Farm, giving Worzel an opportunity to challenge his scaring skills, but those plans are quickly ruined when a group of birdwatchers move in.

The BBC synopsis adds: “To make matters worse, the twitchers’ arrival forces Mr B to come to face to face with his old birdwatching rival, Lee Dangerman.

“With the twitchers refusing to leave, can the children come up with a plan to help scare the choughs and save Worzel and Mr B from embarrassment?”

Last but not least, Calliope Jane will see FR Peregrine’s travelling fair arrive in Scatterbrook, which Worzel desperately wants to attend but can’t risk being seen by the humans of the village.

So, he seeks out a magical organ which legend says has the power to send humans to sleep, allowing scarecrows to enjoy everything the funfair has to offer.

The BBC synopsis concludes: “At the museum, Aunt Sally finds herself agreeing to go on an adventure with another ex-fairground attraction, Calliope Jane, and it turns out Worzel isn’t the only scarecrow who wants to attend the fair…

“As the scarecrows descend, the risk of being seen intensifies, but will the legend of the enchanted organ turn out to be true?”

Worzel Gummidge 2021 trailer

There’s no trailer for the Worzel Gummidge Christmas specials just yet, but we’ll update this page when it drops.

Worzel Gummidge airs on BBC One at 5:45pm on Saturday 6th November, with more episodes coming soon.