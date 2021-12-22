Emmerdale murderer Meena holds sister Manpreet captive in first-look images
The Yorkshire village's resident killer turns on her sister in the upcoming Christmas episode.
Meena’s murderous past is starting to catch up to her, with an Emmerdale first-look revealing that the killer will hold her sister Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) hostage in upcoming episodes.
After Manpreet begins to suspect Meena of the recent Emmerdale killings and tries to put a stop to her chilling antics, the nurse holds her sister captive and begins making plans to end her life as well.
“Could Manpreet be murdering Meena’s next victim?” ITV has teased ahead of the Christmas episodes.
Since arriving in the Yorkshire village last year, Meena has killed three residents, including Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger), Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) and Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon).
In July, she murdered Leanna on her 18th birthday after the teenager discovered that Meena had stolen money from the Emmerdale Pride collection tin, while in October, she attacked and left Andrea to die in a fire.
A month later, Meena beat Ben to death with a wooden oar after he found footage of Meena trying to drown Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins).
Tonight’s episode will see Meena lie to Billy about being pregnant to stop him leaving her for Dawn before finding a drunk Liam Cavanagh staggering home – is it possible she could strike again?
As for the Emmerdale festive episode, Manpreet is set to catch Meena planting drugs at the house of her love rival Dawn, leading Meena to chase her sister with a broken bottle and take her hostage.
Meanwhile, Will proposes to Kim after she moves Malone’s body to protect him, and Bob and Marlon Dingle engineer a reunion.
