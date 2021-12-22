6 Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa returns and Cain leaves Ellis for dead

Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) returns and crosses a line with sister Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh), and she has some big news for old flame Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) wants revenge and leaves Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony) for dead, news of an engagement spreads, and the fallout from Christmas continues to be felt.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 3rd – 7th January 2022.

Tracy and Nate over for good?

Words can’t express how disappointed we are in Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) for actually cheating on lovely Tracy. And to think we swallowed his lying protests of “But I only flaked out drunk on the sofa! Nothing happened!” Having given his son the benefit of the doubt, Cain is incandescent to learn the truth and refuses to let him stay at Butler’s. Quite right.

Tracy’s protective big sister Vanessa has returned to support her sibling and refuses to let Nate visit his baby girl. This backfires when Trace expresses how upset she is that Frankie’s daddy hasn’t bothered trying to see her, and Vanessa feels guilty knowing she secretly banned Nate from making contact. How will Tracy react when she discovers V told him to stay away?

Vanessa has a bombshell for Charity

Vanessa’s return will certainly be welcome for the viewers (Hardwick’s natural performance is always watchable) but how does former fiancée Charity feel about having her old flame living up the road again? In a word: conflicted.

Charity is now officially with Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb), which is a slap in the face for Ms Woodfield as he’s the fella her ex copped off with that caused their split in the first place. This makes relations between the bolshy blondes rather tricky, and Vanessa is reluctant to let Charity spend time with her stepson Johnny. Vanessa confirms she’s home for good, so expect her and Charity to either have reunited or killed each other by Valentine’s Day.

Ellis dies?

As Kyle lies in hospital fighting for his life, fuming Cain blames Ellis for his son’s predicament and vows revenge, starting with forcing Marlon to evict him. The next stage of giving the personal trainer his comeuppance sees Cain abducting Ellis and leaving him alone on the moors to fend for himself for the night…

When Ellis continues to be absent from the village and doesn’t show up at the B&B as planned, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) fear the worst – especially when they find out he was last spotted in Cain’s company. Chests are puffed out and threats issued between Al and Cain, while Ellis lies freezing and injured in the middle of nowhere. Will he be rescued?

Wedding bells

New Year’s Eve had a rare moment of optimism as Billy popped the question to true love Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), and she said yes. It’s been quite the roller coaster for this couple but just because Bill’s put a ring on it, don’t expect their troubles to be over.

The pair want to keep their engagement on the down-low only for little Lucas to accidentally find out his mummy is getting hitched. With the cat out of the bag Billy and Dawn decide to go public and tell their families. But in the aftermath of recent events, what kind of reaction will the news be greeted with?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) remains concerned for Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) and her state of mind since her eating disorder was triggered by the trauma of her burns. He tries to encourage her to go back to work and suggests she ask Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) if it’s okay to have her back, but is Priya really ready? And if she overwhelms herself, could it tip her mental health over the edge?

The fallout of a truly epic Christmas continues to be felt as the residents head into 2022. A fire and a possible fatality, followed by Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) discovering Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) may be a murderer, had huge consequences – the consequences are still being felt as we reach the first week of the new year, but who has survived beyond 2021?