Home Sweet Home Alone: Release date, cast and plot for Disney Plus reboot

There can be few Christmas movies more beloved than Home Alone, and the holiday classic is getting its latest reimagining in time for the festive season this year.

JoJo Rabbit star Archie Yates takes on the Macauley Culkin role in Home Sweet Home Alone, which looks to very much follow the formula of the original film, albeit with a couple of updates.

The all-star cast also includes Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Ellie Kemper, Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney, This Way Up star Aisling Bea and Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson – and fans can look forward to all the perfectly planned booby traps and clumsy robbers they could possibly want.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Home Alone reboot.

When is the Home Alone reboot on Disney Plus?

The film – which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic – is arriving on Disney Plus well in advance of December, with a release date confirmed for Friday 12th November 2021.

That gives fans plenty of time to watch the film before Christmas Day rolls around more than a month later.

Three months until we’re #HomeSweetHomeAlone. The all-new Original Movie starts streaming November 12 on #DisneyPlus and stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. pic.twitter.com/kXhI7qzAk5 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 12, 2021

What will happen in the Home Alone reboot?

The plot details won’t come as too much of a surprise to anyone: it follows Max Mercer – “a mischievous and resourceful young boy” who finds himself alone in his house after his family leaves him behind when they head on holiday over the festive period.

Just like Kevin McCallister before him, Max’s blissful time alone is rather interrupted by the arrival of a couple of burglars on the scene, who on this occasion are a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom from the house.

The official Disney synopsis reads: “Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.”

Disney Plus Home Alone cast

Archie Yates, who previously starred in Jojo Rabbit, will be playing as Max Mercer – Kevin McCallister’s spiritual successor.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper and Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney will also appear, playing the couple who are at war with Yates’ character as they attempt to break into the house.

Meanwhile, comedians Aisling Bea and Pete Holmes star as Max’s parents, Chris Parnell (Archer) plays his uncle, and there are also roles for Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, Ally Maki (Toy Story 4), and Timothy Simons (Veep).

Will Macauley Culkin be in the Disney Plus Home Alone reboot?

Given his is the name most synonymous with the original Home Alone film, it’s perhaps inevitable that there has been some speculation suggesting that Macauley Culkin might play some sort of role in the reboot.

And although there has been no confirmation that will be the case, some sources have claimed that he will indeed make a cameo.

According to The Sun, a source said, “No Home Alone is complete without the star of the show, Macaulay. Disney bosses were desperate to get him on board and they’ve opened their wallets in a big way to do so.

“His cameo is being planned and they’re working out the details – but it’ll cost them nearly £2.5million for the privilege.”

However these are unconfirmed reports, and Culkin himself has denied any involvement – so don’t bet on an appearance just yet.

However, one star of the original will appear – with Devin Ratray set to reprise his role as an adult Buzz McCallister, who is now working as a police officer.

Home Sweet Home Alone trailer

A trailer for the film was released in October 2021 and featured Max laying out his battle plan as the burglars try to gain entry – you can check it out below.

