When Last Christmas was released back in 2019, there was some chatter that Love Actually might finally be usurped as the number one London-set Christmas romcom – but it seems unlikely that day will come any time soon.

Richard Curtis’s festive tale, which follows numerous interconnected couples, remains an enduring staple of many a Christmas watchlist, in no small part due to its exceptional cast -which reads as a who’s who of some of the nation’s finest acting talent.