When is The Holiday on TV this Christmas? How to watch and stream online

Turning 15 this year is The Holiday – Nancy Meyers’ iconic festive romcom starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black.

Since premiering back in 2006, the film has become a Christmas TV staple, with it airing without fail every single year over the holiday period.

WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn, who plays Amanda’s (Diaz) pregnant assistant in the film, recently revealed an adorable behind-the-scenes fact to RadioTimes.com to mark the film’s anniversary – but where can you watch and stream the flick?

Here’s all you need to know.

Is The Holiday on TV Christmas?

Yes! The Holiday will be airing on ITV2 at 11pm on 23rd December, and again at 8pm on Christmas Eve.

If you’re a Sky or NOW subscriber, The Holiday is also airing on both Sky Cinema Christmas and Sky Cinema Drama throughout the festive period.

Where can I watch The Holiday online this Christmas?

It seems two of the big streamers here in the UK know how important it is that we all get to watch The Holiday whenever we want as both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have it ready to stream.

Or you may rather own the movie and have it take pride of place in your DVD or Blu-Ray collection.

What is The Holiday about?

A festive feel-good rom-com, here is the official synopsis for The Holiday: “Dumped and depressed, English rose Iris agrees to swap homes with similarly unlucky in love Californian Amanda for a much-needed break. Iris finds herself in a palatial Hollywood mansion while Amanda navigates the lanes of a picture-perfect English village. Soon enough, both lovelorn ladies bump into local lads perfect for a romantic pick-me-up.”

The Holiday cast

As mentioned this is a rom-com that stars Jack Black which makes it worth checking out even just for curiosity’s sake! Other than Mr Black, the main cast is headed up by Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Kate Winslet with appearances from the likes of Rufus Sewell, Eli Wallach and Ed Burns.

