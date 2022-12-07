Tabloid reports yesterday (6th December) claimed that the original cast, made up of Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet and Jack Black, would be reuniting 17 years after The Holiday was first released – and became a festive hit.

It's sad news for those who wanted to see Mr Napkin Head make his return to the silver screen, as The Holiday isn't getting a sequel. At least for now.

But the 2006 film's writer and director Nancy Meyers confirmed that the news wasn't true in an Instagram post. "So many DM’s about this - sorry but it’s not true," she wrote.

Speaking at the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, Winslet also denied the rumours.

"I was almost like, hang on, who's planning all of this because no one's ever consulted me," she told ET. "No, as far as I know, it's not true."

However, she did suggest she would be interested in continuing the story if a sequel ever did happen.

"It would be so fun to see Miles and Iris get back together," she said. "I kind of imagine, how cute would their children be?"

For now, it sounds like we won't be seeing how American movie trailer producer Amanda (Diaz) and English columnist Iris (Winslet) got on after swapping their homes one fateful Christmas – and ended up falling in love with Jude Law's widower editor and Jack Black's film composer respectively.

However, we can always hope, especially since Cameron Diaz has returned to acting after retiring in 2008.

The film certainly seemed to suggest the couples found happiness despite the many miles separating them, so we can certainly hold on to that in the meantime.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for Christmas content to cheer you up further, there's plenty going round as we near the festive break.

There are the best Christmas TV shows, including plenty of specials and non-Christmassy Netflix originals too, or check out the best Christmas films to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch The Holiday on Amazon Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. You can also find something to watch with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.