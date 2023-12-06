In addition to both films being cheesy but cheerful festive favourites, one of the other things The Holiday has in common with Love Actually is that it includes a brilliant soundtrack – featuring everything from a number of classic seasonal staples to a rendition of The Killers' Mr Brightside.

The film also includes an original score composed by the legendary Hans Zimmer, while a couple of samples from various other beloved film scores can also be heard as performed by Jack Black's Miles in a memorable scene in a video rental store.

And if you're a superfan of the film and its music, you may have recently attended one of the special performances of The Holiday in concert – which sees a live orchestra performing the soundtrack on stage to accompany a screening of the film, and toured various cities around the UK.

Read on for all you need to know about the soundtrack and score to The Holiday.

The Holiday soundtrack

The following pieces of music are all featured in The Holiday.

Winter Wonderland performed by Darlene Love

performed by Darlene Love Last Christmas performed by Wham!

performed by Wham! It May Be Winter Outside (But in My Heart It's Spring) performed by Love Unlimited

performed by Love Unlimited Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree performed by Brenda Lee

performed by Brenda Lee Mr Brightside performed by The Killers

performed by The Killers It's a Shame performed by The Spinners

performed by The Spinners Are You Gonna Be My Girl performed by Jet

performed by Jet Let Go performed by Frou Frou

performed by Frou Frou Christmas Waltz performed by Eddie Higgins Trio

performed by Eddie Higgins Trio Mrs. Robinson performed by Simon and Garfunkel

performed by Simon and Garfunkel Got to Be Real performed by Cheryl Lynn

performed by Cheryl Lynn Sha-La-La (Make Me Happy) performed by Al Green

performed by Al Green Santa Baby performed by Kylie Minogue

performed by Kylie Minogue Chariots of Fire by Vangelis, performed by Jack Black

by Vangelis, performed by Jack Black Theme from Jaws by John Williams, performed by Jack Black

by John Williams, performed by Jack Black Driving Miss Daisy by Hans Zimmer, performed by Jack Black

by Hans Zimmer, performed by Jack Black Raider's March by John Williams, performed by Jack Black

by John Williams, performed by Jack Black Just for Now performed by Imogen Heap

performed by Imogen Heap You Send Me performed by Aretha Franklin

performed by Aretha Franklin Projection for Two by Ennio Morricone and Andrea Morricone

by Ennio Morricone and Andrea Morricone Toto And Alfredo by Ennio Morricone and Andrea Morricone

by Ennio Morricone and Andrea Morricone Flight of the Foo Birds performed by Count Basie and His Orchestra

performed by Count Basie and His Orchestra Wade in the Water performed by Ramsey Lewis Trio

performed by Ramsey Lewis Trio Tara Theme performed by Max Steiner

performed by Max Steiner Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas performed by James Taylor

performed by James Taylor Moonglow performed by Claude Bolling Big Band and Stéphane Grappelli

The Holiday score

The film also includes an original score by Hans Zimmer – you can find the titles of all the tracks below:

Maestro

Iris And Jasper

Kayak For One

Zero

Dream Kitchen

Separate Vacations

Anything Can Happen

Light My Fire

Definitely Unexpected

If I Wanted To Call You

Roadside Rhapsody

Busy Guy

For Nancy

It's Complicated

Kiss Goodbye

Verso E Prosa

Meu Passado

The 'Cowch'

Three Musketeers

Christmas Surprise

Gumption

Cry

The Holiday (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is available to listen to here. The Holiday is currently streaming on both Netflix and Prime Video.

