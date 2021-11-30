Channel 4 confirms Christmas Day schedule including Terry Pratchett special and Bake Off

Channel 4 has unveiled its schedule for the festive season and Christmas Day, which includes Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby and special Christmas editions of First Dates, Gogglebox, Come Dine with Me and The Great British Bake Off.

Based on Terry Pratchett’s 2014 story about a 14-foot-tall Abominable Snow Baby that arrives in a small English town, the animated Christmas special stars Julie Walters, Hugh Dancy and David Harewood, and will air on Channel 4 on Christmas Day at 7:30pm.

Channel 4’s Head of Drama, Caroline Hollick, said in a statement: “Channel 4’s original Christmas animation has become a real highlight over the years and this year will be no exception.

“I’m delighted Julie Walters, Hugh Dancy and David Harewood will be bringing to life this wonderful, funny and moving yuletide tale. I know it’s only July but with this amazing cast line-up I can hardly wait… it’s definitely going to be a merry Terry Christmas.”

Channel 4

It’s A Sin stars will be switching up the Pink Palace for the Bake Off tent as Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis and Shaun Dooley all compete for Paul Hollywood’s Golden Handshake on the Great British Bake Off Christmas Special. This will air on Channel 4 at 8pm on Christmas Day.

Elsewhere, First Dates maitre d’ Fred Sirieix will be taking his team and a group of singletons to a cosy rural hideaway inspired by favourite yuletide romcoms, in a bid to help the hopefuls find love over the festive season, airing on Christmas Day at 11:15pm.

Films on Christmas Day will also include Home Alone 2 at 5:15pm, The Snowman 3:55pm and Slumdog Millionaire at 12:20pm, while viewers can also enjoy classics such as It’s a Wonderful Life, White Christmas and Crocodile Dundee across December.

If you’re looking for last-minute cooking inspiration, Jamie Oliver will be back with Keeping Cooking at Christmas and Sunday Brunch will offer a festive edition too over the festive period.

Comedian Joe Lycett will be bringing a “big queer Christmas house party” to Channel 4 over the festive season for Mummy’s Big Christmas Do!, a 90-minute special being recorded live from his hometown of Birmingham, 8 out of 10 Cats will be back for their Countdown Christmas Special and Adam Hills and co-hosts Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker will be back for The Last Leg Christmas Special.

Other festive highlights this December include Big Fat Quiz of the Year, Escape to the Chateau at Christmas with Dick and Angel, and Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas.

