Channel 4 to air Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby this Christmas

Channel 4 has commissioned brand new animation, Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby, set to air this Christmas.

With today marking what would have been the late author’s 73rd birthday, the broadcaster has green-lit a festive animated special, based on Terry Pratchett’s 2014 story about a 14-foot tall Abominable Snow Baby that arrives in a small English town.

Produced by Eagle Eye Drama (who made Quentin Blake’s Clown) and Pratchett’s production company Narrativia, The Abominable Snow Baby follows the titular monster, who is shunned and feared by local townsfolk but rescued by Granny.

Granny “welcomes him into her home, showering her new pet with love and affection”, eventually changing the town’s perception of Snow Baby and “helping the community overcome their initial prejudices”.

Created using traditional hand-drawn techniques, the film will become the latest in Channel 4’s series of animated festive specials, following Quentin Blake’s Clown and The Tiger Who Came to Tea.

In a statement, Channel 4 Head of Drama, Caroline Hollick said, “Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby is a magnificent, heart-warming, riotously funny story about love, courage and compassion.

“Witty, entertaining and deeply moving in equal measure, it captures the spirit of Christmas with Sir Terry’s unique charm.”

Managing of Sir Terry’s Pratchett’s estate Rob Wilkins added, “In his lifetime, Terry wrote over seventy books, which have been translated into 41 languages. He started his career as a writer of short stories for young people, who remained his favourite audience.

“The Abominable Snow Baby showcases Terry’s firmly held belief in not judging people on appearances, his reverence for the elderly, and his very genuine love of Christmas.”

Sir Terry Pratchett, who died in March 2015, is best known for his Discworld novels, including The Colour of Magic, Thief of Time and The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents.

The Abominable Snow Baby will air on Channel 4 this Christmas.