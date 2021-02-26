All Star Musicals is back! Here’s everything you need to know…

In the mood for some razzle dazzle?

ITV is celebrating West End theatre with the return of All Star Musicals, the show that gives celebrities the chance to tread the boards for one night only.

Dig out your dancing shoes – here’s everything you need to know about the show.

What is All Star Musicals?

This is the show that sprinkles glitters over celebrities and turns them into musical performers. Famous folk will receive vocal coaching and dance lessons before standing in front of a West End chorus line to perform their choice of song from a musical. They will hope to wow a panel of judges as well as a virtual audience, each of which will award scores. The scores will be combined (just like on Strictly) and at the end of the one-off special a lucky celeb will be named the 2021 All Star Musicals champion.

Who is the host of All Star Musicals?

Original host John Barrowman is back to present the show and he can’t wait. “Now more than ever we’re all in need of some fabulous musical entertainment and I can’t wait to be reunited with [judge] Elaine Paige on stage for All Star Musicals,” he says. “We’ve got the most amazing show lined up with something for everyone and lots and lots of surprises!”

Who are the judges on All Star Musicals?

West End legend Elaine Paige once again sits at the head of the panel, offering her feedback as well as providing each performer with a special masterclass. She’s excited to be back. “All Star Musicals is a joy to be a part of, I’m so pleased to be back heading up the critics’ panel and mentoring our new celebrities. We’ve got the most wonderful evening of musical theatre and entertainment lined up for viewers and some very exciting surprises.”

Original judges, Strictly star Kevin Clifton and Broadway sensation Kristin Chenoweth will not appear on the show in 2021.

Instead, Samantha Barks joins the panel, who shot to fame in BBC1 talent show I’d Do Anything, a search for someone to play Nancy in a West End production of Oliver!, for which the judges included ASM host John Barrowman. Although Barks lost out to Jodie Prenger, she has gone on to great success, starring in the blockbuster film adaptation of Les Miserables.

West End star Trevor Dion Nicholas will also return to the panel.

Which celebrities will be appearing in All Star Musicals?

There is no word yet on which famous faces will be singing songs from the shows, but the production company does promise us “a stellar line of up celebrities, who won’t fail to surprise and delight with their hidden singing and performing talents.”

ITV say they will announce the celebs “in due course” and we will keep this page updated.

Who won series one of All Star Musicals?

The show first aired in 2019, featuring money saving expert Martin Lewis as Joseph (complete with technicolour dreamcoat), The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett as Hairspray’s Corny Collins and Alan Titchmarsh singing ‘Some Enchanted Evening’ from South Pacific. Completing the line up were actress Tessa Peake Jones, Emmerdale star Amy Walsh and comedian London Hughes.

It was Corrie’s Daniel Brocklebank who was named the winner, after performing From Now On from The Greatest Showman.

How can I watch All Star Musicals?

It’s easy, All Star Musicals is an ITV show, so you can watch it live or on the ITV Hub.

When will All Star Musicals be on TV?

An air date is yet to be confirmed, but we’re expecting the special to be on our screens later this year.

All Star Musicals is expected to return to ITV later this year.